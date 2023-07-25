Mediterranean University – Primary Education Sciences 2023/2024

Places available

n. 230 reserved for EU and non-EU citizens residing in Italy

n. 20 reserved for non-EU citizens residing abroad

Access requirements

High school diploma or other qualification obtained abroad recognized as suitable in accordance with the laws in force, as well as the possession of a four-year high school diploma and the related supplementary year

The admission test

Date of performance: 20 September 2023 at 11:00

Method: 80 questions with four answer options

Subjects:

– Linguistic proficiency and logical reasoning

– Literary, historical-social and geographical culture

– Mathematical-scientific culture

Methods and deadlines for registering for the admission test

The application for registration for the admission test must be completed exclusively online on the ESSE3 platformfollowing the path of the menu: Secretariat > Admission test then select the course “Sciences of primary education in a single cycle LM85 bis”

Registration start: July 24th at 12:00

Registration closes: August 24th at 12:00

Participation fee: 50 euros

For more information see the Trying

TUTORIAL_REGISTRATION_AND_APPLICATION_FOR_ADMISSION_TEST_ACCESS_LM_85BIS.pdf

