Mediterranean University – Primary Education Sciences 2023/2024

Places available
n. 230 reserved for EU and non-EU citizens residing in Italy
n. 20 reserved for non-EU citizens residing abroad
Access requirements
High school diploma or other qualification obtained abroad recognized as suitable in accordance with the laws in force, as well as the possession of a four-year high school diploma and the related supplementary year
The admission test
Date of performance: 20 September 2023 at 11:00
Method: 80 questions with four answer options
Subjects:
– Linguistic proficiency and logical reasoning
– Literary, historical-social and geographical culture
– Mathematical-scientific culture
Methods and deadlines for registering for the admission test
The application for registration for the admission test must be completed exclusively online on the ESSE3 platformfollowing the path of the menu: Secretariat > Admission test then select the course “Sciences of primary education in a single cycle LM85 bis”
Registration start: July 24th at 12:00
Registration closes: August 24th at 12:00
Participation fee: 50 euros
For more information see the Trying
TUTORIAL_REGISTRATION_AND_APPLICATION_FOR_ADMISSION_TEST_ACCESS_LM_85BIS.pdf