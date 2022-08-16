Next regular school year, but from September 2023 I move to San Martino. New headquarters also for the Rodari

CONEGLIANO. A two-year move for school environmental Brestolon which will be demolished and rebuilt. While the pupils of the neighbors Rodari elementary schools they will be able to remain in their classrooms, pending the construction of the new primary. The school complex in Parè is being conceived, with two distinct projects that run on two parallel tracks.

What will begin in September could be the last year of the two buildings, where several generations of Coneglianesi have taught. Both schools in the municipality of Conegliano have obtained i funding from the Pnrrone is followed together with the Ministry of Education, the other with a contribution from the Veneto Region.

For the Brustolon there will be a forced move, because they have to be demolished and rebuilt at the same point in via Einaudi. Middle school students and teachers will most likely be placed in the parish spaces of San Martino.

“For the Brustolon there will be demolition and reconstruction, therefore with the displacement of the boys”, confirms the deputy mayor and councilor for public works, Claudio Toppan. «We have almost closed the negotiation with the parish of San Martino, because there are the right dimensions to accommodate all students “.

There are over 200 students of the Brustolon, San Martino had already hosted some classes of the Cerletti wine school. Nothing will change for the 2022-2023 school year, the transfer will not be for twelve months. “It will be a sacrifice of a couple of years,” says Toppan. “Surely better than taking lessons in a container, a more problematic solution with high costs and greater inconvenience ».

The Rodari will instead be moved to via Padova, in the area where there is the “Field on road safety” and a small park. During the work the children, usually there are ten classeshowever, may remain within the old school, pending the construction of the new one. «This will create a new school complex in Parè», adds the deputy mayor, «giving greater safety also on the viability aspect, avoiding via Einaudi which is busy. It is a much quieter area and becomes more comfortable for parents as well. The parking lots are already there ».

At the moment the assignments for the projects have been entrusted. For the primary at the studio londinese “C&S architects”, a team of architects from Treviso who also have an office in London. They have already designed school buildings in the Marca, such as the primary schools in Chiarano, which at the time had obtained the “Accessible and beautiful” recognition from the Ministry of Culture. 137 thousand euros is the expected cost for the project of the new Rodari, there is the regional contribution of 3 million, again through European funds.

The Municipality, on the other hand, will save about 30 thousand euros from the design of the Brustolon, for which Conegliano has obtained another millionaire loan. The Ministry of Education will in fact deal with the identification of the professional firm. “We are ready, we will follow the procedures and times given to us by the ministry,” said Deputy Mayor Toppan. “They should already trust usi the feasibility study and then the technicians for the following steps of the project “. The new school buildings should be ready in three years, but the “foundations” have already been laid.