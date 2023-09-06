Home » Medium-sized companies in trouble for financing
The head of the Latin America and the Caribbean Unit of the Development Center of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Sebastián Nieto, presented the results of a report that this organization and the IDB carried out and that shows worrying figures .

According to the study, “micro and medium-sized companies” in the region “only have 25% financing, which is less than the world average.”

The president of Bancolombia, Juan Carlos Mora, affirmed that “medium-sized companies in Latin America and the Caribbean have a syndrome because they are neither small nor large”, which is why they find themselves in “a rather uncomfortable situation”.

“When it comes to taking it to the next level (…), our experience has been traumatic. We have accompanied companies to go public in the market and the experience is very bad,” he said.

He explained that, for example, “regulatory compliance is suffocating for companies, and they become too much of a burden.”

“It happens that the entire regulatory burden falls, but there is not enough liquidity to compensate,” he added.

In addition, he advocated for corporate governance mechanisms for companies and also for strategies to cover risks.

