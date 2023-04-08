The mosaics have been found in a large circular room 21 meters in diameter whose function is still unknown.

A team of archaeologists who have been exploring the ruins of the Villa de los Antoninos for more than a decade have discovered two mosaics depicting the gorgon Medusa, a ruthless female monster from Greek mythology whose hair was made of snakes and whose gaze was said to turn stone. to anyone looking at her.

The villa, located in Genzano di Roma, between Via Appia and Lanuvio, about 30 kilometers southeast of Rome, is believed to have belonged to the Antonine dynasty, which ruled the Roman Empire from 138 to 193 AD, and to which rulers belonged. like the emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius, his wife Faustina and their son Commodus, as explained on the project’s website.

In both mosaics, the Medusa gazes into the distance, perhaps making observers wonder, “What are these ladies thinking?” says Timothy Renner, professor of literature at Montclair State University in New Jersey and co-director of the team that is excavating the site, cited by LiveScience.

The archaeologists found the mosaics in two of the four niches cut into a circular room in the villa, one located in the northwestern part of the room and the other in the southeastern part.

Scientists still have no answer as to what this 21-meter-diameter room was used for and why it contained Medusa mosaics.

In the second century, Medusa heads were popular decorative items in the Roman world, according to the researchers.

The ‘imperial’ villa is immense and even contains what appears to have been an amphitheater used by the Emperor Commodus for gladiatorial combat (in which he also participated) and slaughters of savage predators.

Scientists do not rule out the option that the circular room was a reception room.