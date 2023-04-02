The Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedevformer world number one, defeated the Italian promise Jannik Sinner this Sunday and lifted his first trophy of the Miami Masters 1000, the fourth title of his monumental start to the season.

Medvedev beat Sinner 7-5, 6-3 in 94 minutes of play in the fifth consecutive final that he had played since February.

The tennis player from Moscow has won 24 of his last 25 matches, with a single defeat in the final of the last Masters 1000 in Indian Wells against the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, whom he succeeded this Sunday in the list of champions in Miami.

“I’m very happy. It’s the best start to the season I’ve ever had.” This was expressed before the media by Medvedev, also a winner this year in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.

Triunfo de Medvedev

Master of hard court tennis, Medvedev has lifted 18 of his 19 ATP trophies on that surface and, with his long-awaited first Miami crown in hand, he could not help but throw a final reproach at the Indian Wells organization, whose court heavily criticized for being too slow.

“This is a real hard court. It made me very happy to play here,” said the fifth-placed player in the world ranking. “If it were my choice, there would only be hard courts, but I fully understand that’s not fair.”

On the other side, Sinner, eleventh in the ranking, reached his second Miami final with maximum confidence after a memorable semifinal victory against Alcaraz.

The Italian ruined the plans of the Spanish prodigy to sign a historic double of Masters 1000 victories and to keep the ATP number one, which on Monday will return to the hands of Novak Djokovic, absent from the US tour due to his rejection of the vaccine against the coronavirus.

But Sinner crashed on Sunday with a Medvedev in a state of grace and conceded his second defeat in Masters 1000 finals after being dealt by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on the same stage in 2021.

«Two years ago I played the final here and I didn’t win. Neither this year, but hopefully one year I will succeed, “said a dejected Sinner, who said he had suffered some physical problems that prevented him from performing at his highest level.

“This morning I did not get up in my best shape, I felt a little sick,” he explained at the press conference. “I wasn’t bad enough to retire. But with the heat, when you run a lot, it gets worse and worse.

But I don’t want to take anything away from Daniil. He served unbelievably and was very brave today. He obviously is one of the best players in the world », he admitted.

lack of energy

Medvedev, who had already beaten Sinner in their previous five meetings, displayed his devastating combination of ferocious serves and relentless defense from the start.

The 27-year-old Russian prevailed in a long and even first set, with exchanges of up to 26 shots, in which Sinner became the first to break to advance 2-3.

Medvedev did not let his rival get away and quickly returned the ‘break’ to finish the set just in time to avoid the ‘tiebreak’.

It was a hard emotional blow for a Sinner who was also running out of energy after the three-hour battle that he had 36 hours earlier against Alcaraz.

The lanky tennis player tried to reactivate with a pill provided by the doctor but, after losing his first two games on serve, he delivered the second set melted in the grueling heat and humidity of midday in Miami (Florida).

«Everyone enjoyed the semifinal against Carlos. It was incredible,” Medvedev acknowledged. “I probably got a little lucky because I was already in bed watching you run all over the place. It’s not easy to recover after a match like that.”

The tennis player forged in the mountains of San Cándido, next to the border between Italy and Austria, is one of the great hopes of men’s tennis for the relay of the ‘Big 3’ (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic) but at 21 years old he has not confirmed his potential by lifting a great trophy.

Medvedev, by contrast, has resurfaced after his first Grand Slam title (2021 US Open) was followed by a very disappointing 2022.

After stumbling in the third round of the Australian Open in January, the Russian turned heads and capped his streak with his fifth Masters 1000 title on Sunday, his first since Toronto in 2021.

«It had been a year and a half since I had won such an important title. At the end he was quite shaky », he acknowledged.

“No, I’m not afraid of winning, but even so my hands were shaking a bit, so the serve was a little harder, but I managed to compose myself and close the game,” congratulated Medvedev, who will now compete on surfaces a lot less favorable.

“Now the clay court season begins, let’s see how you do there.” In this way he was reminded of Sinner himself at the awards ceremony.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!