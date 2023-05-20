Medvedev dominates Tsitsipas and joins Rune in Rome final

The Russian Daniil Medvedev, third seeded, qualified for the final of the Masters 1000 in Rome by dominating the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5 in the world), 7-5, 7-5, at the end of another interrupted semifinal. four hours because of the rain.

Medvedev, a big surprise in this edition of the Roman tournament on clay, a surface that is not the one he is best at, will face the young Danish man Holger Rune (N.7) in the final, the executioner in the other semifinal of the Norwegian Casper Ruud (N.4), after having defeated the current champion and first seed, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, in the quarterfinals.

Results of the 11th day of the tennis tournament in Rome.

Men’s singles (semifinals):

Holger Rune (DEN/N.7) defeated Casper Ruud (NOR/N.4) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev (RUS/N.3) a Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/N.5) 7-5, 7-5