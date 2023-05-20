Home » Medvedev dominates Tsitsipas and joins Rune in Rome final
News

Medvedev dominates Tsitsipas and joins Rune in Rome final

by admin
Medvedev dominates Tsitsipas and joins Rune in Rome final

The Russian Daniil Medvedev, third seeded, qualified for the final of the Masters 1000 in Rome by dominating the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5 in the world), 7-5, 7-5, at the end of another interrupted semifinal. four hours because of the rain.

Medvedev, a big surprise in this edition of the Roman tournament on clay, a surface that is not the one he is best at, will face the young Danish man Holger Rune (N.7) in the final, the executioner in the other semifinal of the Norwegian Casper Ruud (N.4), after having defeated the current champion and first seed, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, in the quarterfinals.

Results of the 11th day of the tennis tournament in Rome.

Men’s singles (semifinals):

Holger Rune (DEN/N.7) defeated Casper Ruud (NOR/N.4) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev (RUS/N.3) a Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/N.5) 7-5, 7-5

See also  "Muslims of Ceuta" are waiting for Moroccan products

You may also like

Blockchain Technology Platform Bakkt Targets Europe Following MiCA...

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy