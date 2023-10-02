Meet ‘El 18’: The Mysterious Head of Ovidio Guzmán’s Personal Security

Ovidio Guzmán’s Escorted by ‘El 18’: A Look into the Security Apparatus of El Chapo’s Son

Chicago, USA – Ovidio Guzmán, the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, is currently held in a high-security prison in Chicago for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities. While Ovidio faces charges, his security apparatus has always been robust, shielding him from rival groups and authorities. One of his main escorts is a man known only by the code name ‘El 18’.

Not much is known about ‘El 18’, except for a few reports that suggest his affiliation with the Los Chapitos faction within the Sinaloa Cartel. His real name is said to be Irving “N”, and he headed Ovidio’s personal security, referred to as ‘The Mouse’.

Despite maintaining a low profile, ‘El 18’ has not gone unnoticed within the Sinaloa Cartel. He has even inspired a corrido, a Mexican ballad often dedicated to drug traffickers and criminal leaders. The song, called “Clave 18,” was released on June 9, 2023, under the renowned record label “Del Records”. Panchito Arredondo, who has produced numerous songs dedicated to the Pacific Cartel, performed the single. The trio Los Novillos de la Sierra also participated in the recording.

The lyrics of “Clave 18” depict the power and influence of ‘El 18’ within Los Chapitos. The opening lines allude to the heavily armed convoy that escorts Ovidio Guzmán, with lyrics stating, “If you saw double armored vehicles with bazookas and also 50 band vehicles passing by, that is a sign that Chief Mouse is out there, that’s why there are people with tight chests.”

Further lyrics reveal ‘El 18’s’ role in protecting Ovidio Guzmán, as well as his legendary status within the Sinaloa Cartel: “Equipped and prepared, I am for war. I take care of General Guzmán Loera’s son. If the 18th rings on the radio, I’m alert. They don’t get as close to the boss as he wants, Culiacán was already a witness on any given Thursday.”

The mention of “any Thursday in Culiacán” refers to the infamous Culiacanazo incident on October 17, 2019. On that day, Ovidio Guzmán was briefly detained by federal forces but was promptly released due to the disturbances and violence that erupted in the city.

The narcocorrido also highlights the trust Ovidio Guzmán has in his protector, stating, “I am taking care of Mr. Ovidio’s steps. Day and night, the boss here carries me next to him. With strong actions, I have gained his trust, and that is why they see me as well-armed.”

Towards the end of the song, ‘El 18’ is identified as Irving, supposedly hailing from the town of Agua Caliente. Additionally, the song acknowledges that Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, known as ‘El Nini,’ had previously been in charge of protecting Ovidio Guzmán.

‘El Nini’ is currently one of the top-priority targets for the US government, with a reward of up to USD 3 million offered for information leading to his capture. He is believed to be the leader of Los Chapitos’ bodyguards.

The singer Panchito Arredondo, known for his songs about the Sinaloa Cartel, ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, and organized crime, has direct ties to Los Chapitos. Recent social media posts revealed a photograph of a funeral wreath allegedly sent by Arredondo for the funeral of ‘El 22,’ the head of the square in Guamuchil.

Meanwhile, Ovidio Guzmán remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, facing five charges related to money laundering and drug trafficking, as per the Northern District Court of Illinois.

The story of Ovidio Guzmán and his mysterious security escort ‘El 18’ adds yet another layer of intrigue to the notorious Sinaloa Cartel and its connections. As the trial proceeds, more details about the inner workings of the drug empire are sure to come to light.

