by admin
Albert Geovanny Prieto Marinoknown in the criminal world of the neighboring country of Venezuela as Tasmania, was captured by the National Police in the municipality of Maicao, La Guajira, by a red circular issued by Interpol.

The binational operation was carried out by the Police Gaula in the Los Olivos neighborhood in a coordinated control with Migration Colombia and the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Group No. 11 of Zulia – Venezuela.

Alias ​​Tasmania would be a member of a structured organized crime group originating in the Cota 905 neighborhood of the city of Caracas, which would be linked to the commission of crimes such as extortion, kidnapping, terrorism and aggravated association to commit a crimesaid Lieutenant Colonel Luis Javier Rincón Monsalve, Operational Commander of the La Guajira Police Department.

‘Tasmanian’ past 18th of February he would have orchestrated a shooting inside the Samba supermarket in Zulia, Venezuela, in revenge for the owner of the place who did not agree to pay their economic demands apparently extortion proceeds. At the site he fired at employees and customers.

The American-style shooting that was in the international press agenda It surprised the citizens and generated a state of alert in the neighboring country for being the second in a row.

Since then ‘Tasmania’ He transferred his criminal actions to the neighboring department of La Guajira where he was caught.

Now the subject was left at the disposal of the Directorate of International Affairs of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

