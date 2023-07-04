Meet the 5 highest grossing films of 2023 – EntornoInteligente

The top five of the world box office

Do you know what the blockbuster movies are this 2023?

Many film production companies pointed to 2023 as the target date for the release of dozens of films that satisfied all tastes, but only some managed to raise millions of dollars worldwide.

Puesto 5: “The little mermaid”

Con Halle Bailey as the protagonist, the film sought to adapt the original film into a live action. Despite the criticism, the film managed to gross more than 500 million dollars Worldwide.

The little mermaind”. Foto: Disney

Puesto 4: “Spider-man: across the Spider-verse”

Unlike “The little Mermaid”, this is the animated version of the original film, in which the protagonist enters a multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team. Success managed to get more than569 million dollars.

“Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse”. Foto: Rolling Stone

Position 3: “Fast X”

“Fast X” or “Fast & furious X” was a complete success; even, despite the death of one of its protagonists, Paul Walker, the saga continued. With this installment, the production raised more than 690 million dollars.

“Fast X”. Foto: Facebook

Puesto 2: “Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3”

With a different approach to its previous volumes, "Guardians of the Galaxy" ranks 2 with 832 million dollars.

“Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3”. Foto: Marvel Studios

Position 1: “The super Mario Bros. movie”

Brothers Mario and Luigi They fall through the sewers and arrive at a magical underground world where they must face the evil Bowser to rescue Princess Peach, who was forced to agree to marry him. raised more than1,336 million dollars Worldwide.

“The super Mario Bros. movie”.

