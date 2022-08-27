Source title: “Meet the Canal” series of city visits kicked off, showing the charm of Beijing’s sub-center city

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 27th (Yin Xingyun) On August 26th, the Lucky “Luck”-Summer Urban Camping Conference hosted by Beijing Tongzhou District Culture and Tourism Bureau was held in the southern area of ​​Beijing (Tongzhou) Grand Canal Cultural Tourism Scenic Spot. Held, officially kicked off the 2022 “Meet · Canal” series of city visits. More than 100 camping enthusiasts enjoy a happy hour here. In recent years, urban campsites in Tongzhou district that integrate many gameplays and creativity have been entering the market, creating a good place for citizens to relax and at the same time promoting the vigorous development of the cultural, tourism, commercial and sports industries in the sub-center of Beijing. At present, Tongzhou District is constantly exploring and integrating the cultural, tourism and commercial resources of the city’s sub-center, striving to build a “new consumption” scene of urban camping parties on the banks of the Grand Canal, creating a new landmark of Tongzhou’s happy life and a net red campsite, and showing the city’s sub-center The charm of the city activates the new consumption power of young groups and parent-child families. The holding of this urban camping conference will further polish the innovative brand of cultural and tourism integration in Tongzhou District, promote the “live” of Canal culture, and “heat up” of industrial consumption. It is reported that with the opening of the 2022 “Meet the Canal” series of city visits, there will also be technology rides – “Ride” on the Canal, “Meet the Canal” – Guochao Cultural Market, “Meet Around the Corner” “Love” – ​​city concerts and flash mob, canal “boat” talk – small canal cruise ship research camp and other activities have been held successively, constantly enriching the cultural life of citizens, and comprehensively presenting Tongzhou’s unique cultural heritage, consumption vitality and tourism charm. See also The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference held a New Year's tea party, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech | Xi Jinping | Communist Party of China | Wang Qishan_Sina News

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 27th (Yin Xingyun) On August 26th, the Lucky “Luck”-Summer Urban Camping Conference hosted by Beijing Tongzhou District Culture and Tourism Bureau was held in the southern area of ​​Beijing (Tongzhou) Grand Canal Cultural Tourism Scenic Spot. Held, officially kicked off the 2022 “Meet · Canal” series of city visits. More than 100 camping enthusiasts enjoy a happy hour here.

In recent years, urban campsites in Tongzhou district that integrate many gameplays and creativity have been entering the market, creating a good place for citizens to relax and at the same time promoting the vigorous development of the cultural, tourism, commercial and sports industries in the sub-center of Beijing.

At present, Tongzhou District is constantly exploring and integrating the cultural, tourism and commercial resources of the city’s sub-center, striving to build a “new consumption” scene of urban camping parties on the banks of the Grand Canal, creating a new landmark of Tongzhou’s happy life and a net red campsite, and showing the city’s sub-center The charm of the city activates the new consumption power of young groups and parent-child families. The holding of this urban camping conference will further polish the innovative brand of cultural and tourism integration in Tongzhou District, promote the “live” of Canal culture, and “heat up” of industrial consumption.

It is reported that with the opening of the 2022 “Meet the Canal” series of city visits, there will also be technology rides – “Ride” on the Canal, “Meet the Canal” – Guochao Cultural Market, “Meet Around the Corner” “Love” – ​​city concerts and flash mob, canal “boat” talk – small canal cruise ship research camp and other activities have been held successively, constantly enriching the cultural life of citizens, and comprehensively presenting Tongzhou’s unique cultural heritage, consumption vitality and tourism charm.