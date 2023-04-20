Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

Biography:

Elder LeGrand Raine Curtis Jr. was born in Ogden, Utah, USA on August 1, 1952.

He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in economics and later obtained a doctorate in law from the University of Michigan.

Anz. Curtis has served in numerous callings including full-time missionary in Italy, bishop, stake president, and president of the Italy Padua Mission (1998–2001).

He received his call as a General Authority in April 2011 and served until October 2022, becoming a General Authority Emeritus.

Until July 2016, he was president of the Africa West Area.

Before being called as Director of the Rome Temple Visitor Center, he served as a historian for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Professionally, he has worked as an attorney in a law firm and as a professor at the J. Reuben Clark Law School.

Sister Jane Cowan Curtis was born and raised in Salt Lake City (Utah) in the same neighborhood as Anz. Curtis.

She graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education.

She has held various positions at the ward and stake levels and has also served as an instructor at the Beehive House and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Museum of History.

She has also served alongside her husband in all of his callings, sharing the West Africa Area presidency as well as the Padua Mission presidency and now the directorship of the Rome Temple Visitor Center.

Elder and Sister Curtis were raised in families of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for generations.

Sister Curtis has always felt the peace and light that comes from obedience to gospel principles and attending church from an early age.

Anz. Curtis was able to strengthen and recognize his testimony when he first read the entire Book of Mormon. The Holy Ghost touched his mind and helped him remember all the spiritual confirmations he received over the years about the truth of the gospel and the truth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Anz. and Sor. Curtis were married in the Salt Lake Temple on January 4, 1974. They are parents of five children (one girl and four boys) and happily grandparents to 21 grandchildren.

They are now honored to serve, always together, as directors of the Rome Temple Visitor Center. You can read their interview on the Lihaona.