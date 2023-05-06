Meet the participants of Masterchef Celebrity 2023

With the participation of 24 celebrities who are ready to ‘turn on the stove’, Masterchef Celebrity Colombia returns in its fifth edition.

This cooking contest will have Jorge Rausch, Nicolás de Zubiría and Christopher Carpentier as jurors, who will once again be together with Claudia Bahamón as a presenter in one of the most viewed reality shows by viewers in Colombia.

In the select list of participants there are singers, models, actors, comedians, journalists, content creators and a priest.

It should be remembered that officially the recordings of MasterChef Celebrity 2023 began on January 25, however, only until the beginning of May of this year, Canal RCN announced that it was not long before viewers can enjoy this new season.

THERE IS A VALLENATO

Iván Ramiro Córdoba López, artistically known as ‘El Negrito W‘, will be the vallenato that will be representing his land in this renowned cooking contest.

Córdoba is a creator of content and its 24 years Instagram account with more than 273,000 followers Thanks for your funny videos.

THESE ARE THE 24 CELEBRITIES

Alvaro Bayona: Film, theater and television actor.

Adrian Parada: Musician and comedian.

Biassini Safe: Film, theater and television actor.

Carolina Acevedo: Actress and presenter.

catalina guzman: Comedian.

Daniela Tapia: Actress (Magdalena in Leandro Díaz).

Diego Saenz: Colombian journalist and influencer.

The black W: Content creator (vallenato).

Francisca Estevez: Actress and DJ.

Jairo Ordonez: Actor.

Juan Pablo Barragan: Actor.

Juliana Galvis: Actress and presenter.

Julio Cesar Herrera: Actor.

Karol Márquez: Actor.

Laura Barjum: Presenter, actress, model and Colombian beauty queen.

Velasquez Lights: Actress.

Marcela Benjumea: Actress.

Mario Ruiz: Youtuber.

Martha Isabel Bolaños: Actress.

Natalia Sanint: Comedian, announcer, radio producer and impersonator.

In it Gonzalez: Actress.

Father Walter de Jesus Zapata: Priest.

Crisanto Alonso Vargas ‘Vargasvil’: Comedian.

Zulma King: Actress.