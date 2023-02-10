The Guillermo Cano Prize for Journalistic Merit this year was awarded by the Circle of Journalists of Bogotá to Julio Sánchez Cristo and Julio Sánchez Vanegas, father and son who received the guild’s recognition in 2023.

In the Press category, Carol Malaver, from El Tiempo, won for her work ‘Studying the enemy’, which collects complaints about sexual abuse of students in schools.

“A complete report that measures the consequences and scars left by harassment and abuse, and that, when reflected responsibly, contributes to clarifying the stories and taking action on the matter, which is undoubtedly one of the journalism reasons. The reporter is not satisfied with telling the cases, she complements them with expert voices and manages to make those who read sensitize, before falling into judgment about the silence that surrounds many of these stories”, was the justification of the jury.

on Radio he won Juan Andrés Álvarez, with Tras las Huellas del río Cauca, from the ECultural misora ​​University of Antioquia. There the cultural elements of the region are exposed.

On television the prize went to ‘Mattos, the prisoner who walks’. Authors of this piece are Ricardo Calderón, Jaime Flórez and Johanna Álvarez, from the Noticias Caracol Investigative Unit.

In Digital Media the recognition took him’Tribugá, rust in paradise’, directed by Víctor Galeano and a team from Baudó Agencia Pública.