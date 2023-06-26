Meeting center in Lauenburg: With hand and heart for refugees | > – >

Status: 06/26/2023 05:00 a.m

The Ukraine war is still forcing people to leave their homes. To make it easier to get used to a foreign environment, three women have created a meeting place in Lauenburg.

by Soren Gerhardt

Several women are frantically running around in a small kitchen. You have pots, plates and cutlery in hand. It smells like coffee. Despite the confusion, everyone has a smile on their face. They are preparing an international brunch. Women from eight nations brought stuffed vine leaves, puff pastry pockets and oriental dips, among other things.

Volunteering has now become a full-time job for Sylwia Sobotko.

Sylwia Sobotko fetches coffee filters from a cupboard. “We don’t know how many are coming. So far, however, everyone has always had enough,” she says. Born in Poland, she founded the meeting center in Lauenburg (district of the Duchy of Lauenburg) a few months ago with her friends Leyla Novruzova and Jenna Podolski. She came to Lauenburg from Poland 15 years ago without any language skills or social contacts. Now she wants to help refugees herself. “I think the three of us just have a helper syndrome,” she explains, laughing.

Voluntary help becomes a professional meeting center

Sylwia Sobotko and her colleagues have been campaigning for refugees since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. First they collect donations and even bring relief supplies to the Ukrainian border. They ask the mayor in Lauenburg for premises for a meeting center. In a former supermarket, the mother of five children and her two friends are allowed to open a meeting place for refugees. Dance courses and joint dinners take place here. The three women organize everything on a voluntary basis.

At the beginning of the year, the meeting center moves to a former butcher’s shop. With kitchen, lounge, playroom and a small office. The Diakonisches Werk and the district finance the project. Sylwia Sobotko now works full-time in the meeting center. She gives language courses, helps with complicated administrative procedures and organizes important appointments for the women who have fled. “Many doctors only make appointments online. Of course, the older ones don’t do that so well,” she says.

Up to 50 women come to the meeting center every day – not just refugees

More than 20 women with six children came to brunch today. They eat here together once a week. In addition to the refugees, local women are also taking part. Everyone is welcome here. In the afternoon, the older women come to knit. Tamara Savitchenko came to Lauenburg with her family from the Ukraine a year ago. Today she brought her grandson with her. She can already communicate in German with the other women. “It’s so beautiful here. Our children can play and paint here, I’m learning German.” Gudrun Kist has supported the team on a voluntary basis right from the start. She lives around the corner. “I’ve never had contact with Turkish or Ukrainian women in my life. It’s so much fun getting to know them here and exchanging ideas with them,” she says.

For the time being, Diakonie is only supporting the project until the end of the year

How the meeting center will continue in the coming year is still unclear. The contract with the Diakonisches Werk Lübeck/Lauenburg expires at the end of the year. Sabine Vogel from the Diakonie cannot make any promises for the time being. “But we are very interested that the project will continue to be supported and that the Diakonie can make it possible to remain in the sponsorship,” she explains. Because more and more women are coming to the meeting center in downtown Lauenburg. Sylwia Sobotko hopes that she can keep her job. She and her two colleagues will probably only find out in winter whether the Diakonie will continue to support the project. By then they have already planned many new projects. Next, they want to take the women and children on a trip to a nearby climbing park.

