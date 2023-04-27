Home » Meeting in Washington between the Minister of Education and Merit Valditara and the US Secretary of Education Cardona
Meeting in Washington between the Minister of Education and Merit Valditara and the US Secretary of Education Cardona

Meeting in Washington between the Minister of Education and Merit Valditara and the US Secretary of Education Cardona

The meeting with the Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was very positive. On the proposal of Minister Valditara, it was immediately decided to set up a technical working group, made up of representatives of the Italian Ministry and the American Department, aimed at sharing good practices in the field of technical and professional education and personalization of learning, topics of great interest of the two countries.

The American Secretary also underlined the importance of a close link between education and business. There was also talk of how to promote the diffusion of the Italian language in the United States and of the recognition of the qualification of Italian teachers who teach in America. Finally, the contribution of the United States to the Liberation was recalled, the sharing of the values ​​of freedom and democracy that unite the two peoples and the common commitment to Ukraine.

