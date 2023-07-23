Home » Meeting – No agreement on more speed in renewable energies
Meeting – No agreement on more speed in renewable energies

Federal Economics Minister Habeck took part in a G20 energy ministers’ meeting in India. (picture alliance / dpa / Britta Pedersen)

For the first time among the 20 most important industrialized and emerging countries there was a commitment to the decarbonization of sectors with high energy consumption, Federal Economics Minister Habeck said afterwards. On the other hand, there was no agreement on a tripling of renewable energies by 2030. All G7 countries had previously spoken out in favor of such a goal. According to reports, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Indonesia and China, the world‘s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, were particularly opposed to an agreement.

A joint final declaration after the four-day meeting in the Indian state of Goa did not materialize either.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 23, 2023.

