Meeting of Chinese Foreign Minister with President Alvi, economic

Saturday May 6, 2023, 3:04 am

Islamabad (Ummt News) China‘s Foreign Minister Qin Gang met President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace, in which it was agreed to increase cooperation in the economic and defense sectors.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was also present in the meeting, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and senior officials of Pakistan and China were also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, Pakistan and China reiterated their determination to work together for regional peace and prosperity.

In the meeting, it was also agreed to further advance bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, culture and defense, while it was also agreed to increase bilateral exchanges and public relations to further strengthen relations.

On this occasion, Minister of State Arif Alvi said that Pakistan-China relations are based on mutual trust, understanding and goodwill, both countries support each other on basic issues, Chinese investors are encouraged to invest in the fields of information technology and agriculture. Car-friendly policies should be taken advantage of.

He said that Pakistan is committed to the completion of CPEC and Gwadar port, these projects will play an important role in increasing regional and bilateral trade and relations, ensuring the safety of Chinese workers working on CPEC projects, Dara. The reopening of Khanjarab will facilitate trade between Xinjiang and Gwadar.

The President said that India is concerned about the G20 Summit in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. , supports the Chinese position on Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Chinese Foreign Minister Chen Gang said that the friendship between China and Pakistan is as strong as an evergreen rock. In view of the global situation, Pakistan and China need to strengthen their cooperation.

Chen Gong further said that China is well aware of Pakistan’s economic difficulties, it is China‘s priority to help Pakistan, and China will welcome Pakistani students to study in Chinese educational institutions.