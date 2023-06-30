Meeting of the Administrative Board of the Collective Independent Agency for Water and Electricity Distribution in Oujda on June 14, 2023 Investing more than 83 million dirhams for 2022 in the sectors of potable water and liquid disinfection

On June 14, 2023, at the headquarters of the Independent Collective Agency for the Distribution of Water and Electricity in Oujda, the regular session of the Agency’s Administrative Council was held under the chairmanship of the Wali of the East, represented by the Secretary-General of the Prefecture of Oujda Angad, and in the presence of members of the Administrative Council and representatives of the concerned departments, and with the participation of all members of the Administrative Council. This meeting was mainly devoted to study and approval On the agency’s final accounts for the year 2022.

During this meeting, the Chairman of the Administrative Council expressed his pride in the quality of the services provided by the agency to citizens, which culminated in the year 2022, after the audit carried out by the Moroccan Institute for Standardization (IMANOR), with the agency obtaining, for the fourth time, international certificates related to environment, health and safety (ISO9001 copy). 2015 and ISO14001 version 2015 and ISO 45001 version 2018), the Chairman of the Agency’s Administrative Board also focused on the importance of the efforts made by the parties and partners in the region to reach the region with potable water that suffers from severe water stress.

During this meeting, Mrs. Safaa Amarti Al-Rifi, Director General of the Independent Collective Agency for the Distribution of Water and Electricity in Oujda, gave a detailed presentation on the technical, commercial and financial indicators for the year 2022, as the value of investments for the year 2022 amounted to: 84 million dirhams, 41 million dirhams related to the water sector and 42 million dirhams allocated For the liquid disinfection sector, where the proceeds of the agency’s investments during 2018-2022 amounted to more than 387 million dirhams. The agency also maintained its financial balances by achieving important financial results in the year 2022, as a treasury estimated at 235 million dirhams was registered, which enabled the agency’s commitment to making important investments with the stability of the period of payment of the debts of its suppliers.

Discussions took place during the meeting of the Council on the most important projects completed in the year 2022 in the sectors of potable water and liquid disinfection, and they mainly concern:

Continuing projects to support digital transformation while reviewing and simplifying administrative procedures;

The continuation of the work of renewing the water network in several areas of the city of Oujda;

– The works of changing the main channels of liquid disinfection in several neighborhoods of the city of Oujda;

– the works of the liquid purification projects within the framework of the delegated supervision operation in the communes of the eastern region;

– Continue efforts to improve the efficiency of the water network, which exceeded 73.21% in 2022;

At the end of this meeting, the President and members of the Agency’s Administrative Board congratulated the Director-General and all the agency’s executives and employees for their efficiency and effectiveness in managing the services provided to citizens and called on them to make more efforts to complete the programmed projects and improve the services provided to be at the level of the expectations and aspirations of the sentimental citizen.

After study and discussion, the members of the Agency’s Administrative Board unanimously approved the Agency’s official accounts for the year 2022, which were approved by the external auditor without any reservation, and the other points on the agenda.

At the end of this meeting, a telegram of loyalty and sincerity was raised to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory and support him, on the occasion of the convening of the Administrative Council of the Collective Independent Agency.