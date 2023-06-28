Meeting of the RADEEO Board of Directors

June 14, 2023

An investment of more than 83 Million Dirhams in 2022 for drinking water and liquid sanitation

The Board of Directors of the Régie Autonome Intercommunale de Distribution d’Eau et d’Électricité d’Oujda was held on June 14, 2023 under the chairmanship of the Wali of the Oriental Region, Chairman of the Board of Administration represented by the Secretary General of the Prefecture of Oujda Angad, in the presence of the members of the board of directors of the Régie and the representatives of the administrations concerned. This meeting was mainly devoted to the review and approval of RADEEO’s official accounts for the 2022 financial year.

During this meeting, the Chairman of the Régie’s Board of Directors expressed his satisfaction at the granting of RADEEO’s triple Quality, Safety and Environment certification for the fifth year, following the audit monitoring conducted by the Moroccan Institute for Standardization (IMANOR), (ISO 9001 version 2015, ISO 14001 version 2015 and ISO 45001 version 2018). He also underlined the significant efforts made by all the partners to ensure the supply of drinking water to the Region, marked by accentuated water stress.

In addition, Mrs. Safae Amarti Riffi, Managing Director of RADEEO, presented to the members of the Board of Directors the technical, commercial and financial performance indicators of the Régie relating to the 2022 financial year. In terms of investment, the achievements for the year 2022, reached more than 83 million DHS, including 41 million DHS for drinking water and 42 million DHS for liquid sanitation; the overall volume of investments for the period 2018-2022 reached 387 million DH. The Régie has been able to record convincing results, in particular a cash flow of 235 million dirhams, which has enabled the Régie to make significant investments while preserving its payment deadline for suppliers.

During this meeting, Mrs. Safae Amarti Riffi, General Manager of RADEEO presented all the projects carried out by the Régie during the year 2022 relating to the two sectors of drinking water and liquid sanitation, in particular:

– Projects to digitize services and simplify procedures;

– Work to renew the drinking water network in different areas of the city of Oujda;

– Carrying out work to reinforce the primary sewers for liquid sanitation in various districts of the city of Oujda;

– Carrying out delegated project management work in the municipalities of the Oriental Region;

– The continuation of actions aimed at improving the performance of the water network, which reached 73.21% in 2022;

After examination and discussions, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously approved the accounts of RADEEO for the 2022 financial year, certified without reservation by an independent audit firm, as well as the other points of the agenda.

At the end of this meeting, a message of fidelity and loyalty was sent to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him on the occasion of the closing of the ordinary session of the Board of Directors of the Autonomous Authority. Distribution of Drinking Water and Electricity of Oujda.