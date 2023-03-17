A series of meetings to give tools to creative business entrepreneurs. The next one, set for 22 March 2023 from 5 to 6.30 pm, is dedicated to Crowdfunding: a compass for creatives. Appointment in the spaces of Bologna Attiva a DumBO (via Camillo Casarini 19, Bologna).

The meeting, edited by Martin Lodiis the result of the collaboration of Art-ER con Urban Innovation Foundation for the series of appointments of the creative work desk @Bologna Enable and is dedicated to organizations that have an innovative project with an impact on the Emilia-Romagna area and who want to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

Art-ER has been managing since 2015 Kick-ERdoor with the aim of guide and accompany start-ups, companies or business projects, research laboratories and local authorities intending to launch a crowdfunding campaign: “Let’s meet those with good ideas and evaluate together the potential of a campaign whose objective is not only to raise fundsbut also of test the marketto engage the community and structure a good communication strategy”.

>Sign up for the meeting