Meeting with Shehbaz Sharif on Caretaker Prime Minister expected around August 1: Opposition Leader

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz has said on Thursday that he is expected to meet the Prime Minister around August 1 regarding the names of caretaker prime ministers.

Questions are circulating everywhere in the country about when the assemblies are being dissolved and whether the elections will be held in October or November. Recently, there was a news that the government has decided to dissolve the assemblies on August 8, but a few hours later, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb denied this news and said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the dissolution of the assemblies.

Since all these news came to light, be it the Prime Minister House or the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People’s Party, all seemed to be active.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House, on the other hand, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also held consultations with the party leaders and later held a press conference.

After these meetings, the question once again started to arise as to when the assemblies are being dissolved.

Raja Riaz, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, in a special conversation with Independent Urdu, not only answered this question, but also hinted at the formation of a group consisting of deviant members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

In response to the question asked about the dissolution of the assemblies, Opposition Leader Raja Riaz has said that according to his information, the assemblies are being dissolved on August 8, keeping in view the holding of elections in 90 days, a caretaker government will be formed which will be bound to hold elections within 90 days.

In response to a question asked by Independent Urdu about the caretaker prime minister, he said: ‘I and the prime minister have to give three names for the caretaker prime minister. If we agree on one of these names, it will be signed by me and the Prime Minister.

If we do not agree on one name, then the matter will go to the Election Commission and the Election Commission will select one of these six names. This work will be done under the rules and regulations.

He said that in this regard, he is expected to meet with the Prime Minister around August 1, “where he will give a name for the Caretaker Prime Minister and then in one or two meetings it will be decided whether we agree on a name or not.”

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Opposition Leader’s contacts with all political parties

Opposition leader Raja Riaz said: ‘We are in touch with everyone. We, who are 21, 22 (disaffected) members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in the opposition, will decide together when we retire. My effort is that we all go together in one direction because we also have honor in it and whoever goes to that side will definitely benefit.’

The opposition leader said that he is working on the name of the caretaker prime minister, but he cannot share it yet.

Asked about joining the PML-N, Raja Riaz said: ‘They will decide together after they retire.’

In response to a question asked by Independent Urdu whether the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian or the People’s Party has contacted him regarding joining the party, the opposition leader said: ‘Everyone is contacting but we 21, 22 people will decide on this issue together and will start meetings in this regard from August 1.’