meeting with the writer Daniel Pennac, a rebellious former boy who does not challenge entropy

The Noir in Festival meetings always have something special, and it probably depends on the fact that those who moderate the masterclasses, or cinema lessons or conversations, not only know the work and the “poetics” of the interlocutor, but often do their same profession, or in any case he is also an artist, a creative person.

On the inaugural day of the 33rd edition of the festival dedicated to noir cinema and literature, the Raymond Chandler Award 2023 he talks about himself by choosing IULM students as his audience, many of whom gathered in the Auditorium of the Milanese University of Communications and Languages. To introduce Daniel Pennac to girls and boys is a brilliant mind: the Italian journalist, writer and semiologist Stefano Bartezzaghison of that Pietro who was a glorious king of puzzles. Bartezzaghi junior loves it Pennac e “The Malaussène Cycle” (o “Belleville Series”), of which the final chapter was released in March this year: “Malaussène terminus”. After the first question, Pennac he says to his colleague: “Thank you, Barthez”, explaining that this was the name of a French footballer and coach to whom, after every match, “his people” said, “Thank you Barthez“.

As is often done when a famous artist has to be introduced to an audience, Bartezzaghi he begins his long interview by asking Daniel to talk about the beginning of his career. “The root of my activity as a writer” – he answers Pennac – “or rather the reason why I became a novelist has to do with a professor who one day told me: ‘Write a novel’. That day that professor gave me a lesson in writing and at the same time in pedagogy, the who made me become both a writer and a professor. But why a lesson in pedagogy? Because his proposal to make me a writer was a reaction to the fact that I lied to him all the time. I was a terrible student in all subjects, including French , even though in reality I read a lot. A bad student is almost always forced to lie, because when he hasn’t done his homework he has to invent unlikely excuses such as: ‘It’s the fault of the cow that ate the homework’, and he can find yourself faced with two types of professor. The most widespread model is the moralistic professor, who tells you: ‘You’re a liar, you’re a dirty liar, you can’t do anything with liars, it’s impossible to trust, you will certainly end up becoming a thief , you will get into fights, you will end up in prison and you will have deserved it. 90% of the teaching body boasts individuals of this type, but there is a 10% who think pedagogically and decide to do their job, and that professor was part of this 10%. He must have thought: This boy has an imagination. How can I use this imagination of his to create a relationship between him and the subject I teach?’ So he said to me: ‘Listen to me: now you have to stop with your bullshit, now you have to try to put your imagination to good use by writing a novel for me. For the next term, I want 10 pages a week, and at the end of the term your novel will have to be finished, and since I don’t want to waste time with your spelling mistakes, I want you to work with a dictionary open next to you and check everything, even the words you think you can write’. I was 15 years old, I am over 60 years older, I became a writer, a professor and for 63 years I have been working with an open dictionary always at my side”.

The best-known feature of Daniel Pennacand also his most original idea, is having invented a protagonist who acts as a scapegoat: Benjamin Malaussenewhich first appeared in “Orc Paradise”. The writer, always pressed by Bartezzaghi, explains the genesis of this fantastic idea: “I read ‘The Scapegoat’ Of Rene Girard, according to which any human group manages to strengthen itself by rejecting a scapegoat that is part of the group. Naturally I was struck by this anthropological idea. So I wrote to Rene Girard: ‘His idea is really brilliant, ingenious, very clear, very simple, it’s a huge family, social and political truth that made me want to write a series of books based on a professional scapegoat, namely a guy who he takes a salary to be scolded for others. Does he authorize me to do this?’ Girard he replied: ‘Before giving you permission, let’s go to lunch together’. We went to lunch together, laughed a lot and she gave me permission to start writing.”

The eight novels starring Benjamin Malaussène they are therefore set in Belleville, a melting pot that has become famous thanks to Pennacas well as thanks to the animated film by Sylvain Chomet Meet in Belleville. When the writer visited it for the first time, he immediately fell in love with it. Other than the Paris of the sixth or sixteenth arrondissement!

“Belleville can be described as a multi-ethnic neighborhood” – he says Pennac – “but for me it is above all the absolute South, because people live there who come from all the countries of the South to which Asian countries were then added, but this is linked to geopolitical reasons, which depend on the fact that France was a colonialist country, and when the colonies gained their independence, their inhabitants emigrated and to Belleville. Eventually people arrived from Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco and so on, and they chose Belleville because it was the least expensive neighborhood in Paris. I myself have lived in Belleville since 1969 and I know that Belleville is the center of all migrations, as is, among other things, France. At a certain point many Jews also settled in Belleville when there were pogroms in Russia or Ukraine. The Armenians did the same, when there were massacres carried out by the Turks. For all these reasons Belleville is history, or rather history reduced to a small neighbourhood, to a patch of land, the history with all the emigrants who moved in those periods. For me, Belleville is the ideal neighborhood because it is extremely diverse. Many languages ​​are spoken, dishes from cuisines from all over the world are eaten, the most unlikely gods are venerated and adored. I found myself there much better than in the fifth arrondissement, where I lived for a few days when I arrived in Paris. While I was there, I always had the impression of meeting myself as soon as I left the house.”

Another feature of the books by Daniel Pennacparticularly “The Belleville Series“, is an exquisitely contemporary idea of ​​family. The family Malaussène – he points out to the writer Stefano Bartezzaghi – it is a non-vertical family, and therefore, rather than being a tree, it resembles a bush. This model is widespread now, it is normal, but at the end of the 80s things worked differently. “The family Malaussène” he observes explains Pennac – “it’s an elective family. Ultimately, over 40 years my wife and I have built somewhat of the same model. We don’t have children but we were adopted by children who were sometimes already adults when they did so, so we were an adoptive family, and I no longer know how many families we were adopted by: like 15, 20, 30 people.”

Speaking of family, a Daniel Pennac He misses his brother so much, he is no longer here. The writer dedicated it to him “Besides”one of his most beautiful works that he thought of writing after seeing a Ferrari: “I had a brother who died and who I loved very much and who I miss so much. One day I was on the motorway and I was going towards the south of France. At a certain point I was overtaken by a Ferrari, a red sliver that then disappeared on the horizon. When it happened, I immediately thought: ‘I was overtaken by the exact opposite of what my brother was’. That Ferrari was going to 200 per hour and it was the symbol of total idiocy, and so I said to myself, thinking of my brother: ‘This Ferrari is absolutely the opposite of what my brother was, who was a person who wanted little. I want to write a book about him. If I hadn’t been overtaken by that Ferrari, ‘Besides’ he wouldn’t hesitate. Plus I would never have remembered that he always said: ‘Let’s not add more things to entropy’, and Ferrari adds a lot to entropy.”

A writer who likes a lot Daniel Pennac And Vladimir Nabokovwho is the author of “Lolita”. It seems that the family of one knew that of the other, and the recipient of the Premio Raymond Chandler of the 33rd Noir in Festival has something to say about it: “When I was a child the family Nabokov lived next door to us, and because I was a terrible kid, my mother said to me: ‘Look, Danielgo find i Nabokov‘ and I went there on Saturdays and maybe spent the weekend there. Vladimir he was very good at catching butterflies and one day he wanted to teach me, but I was in denial, I stumbled, I fell, and so Vladimir he understood that I would never become a butterfly hunter and so he said to me: ‘Who knows, maybe one day you will become a very popular writer instead, but to become one, you have to know one thing, and that is that you have to know the main character of all novels. Imagine an ocean liner, one of those that are no longer made today but extremely luxurious, the ones that were sunk by icebergs, so to speak. Can you imagine this transatlantic?’, ‘Yes, Vladimir, I can’. ‘Now there is a traveller. Try to imagine this traveler who is on the transatlantic and who spends every night dancing, dancing until 3 in the morning, fully dressed, in his tuxedo. Once this passenger steps onto the deck. He takes off his bow tie, takes off his jacket and goes towards the bow of the ship, then rolls up his sleeves and begins to breathe deeply of the ocean air. At a certain point a breeze tickles his nose and the passenger sneezes, and at that point a tragedy happens: the cufflinks he had, which were made with extremely precious diamonds, which were worth a fortune and were enough to feed 3 generations, fall into the ocean. and they go to the bottom, descending 3227 meters. Now, the same passenger, six months later, travels to New York and goes to the best seafood restaurant in the city. He enters the restaurant and they say: ‘Good morning, welcome back to us, today we have some fantastic sea bass. Do you want some sea bass?’ ‘Certain’. At that point the maître d’hotel arrives bringing the cooked sea bass and says: Signor Barthez, do I prepare it or do you prepare it yourself?’. ‘No, I’ll prepare it’. So the man begins to open the fish and remove the thorns, and the twins inside the fish are not there.’ And this is what Vladimir told me, but in reality I never met him”