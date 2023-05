There is no European Prime Minister who is more controversial. For years, Viktor Orbán has stood out as a loud opponent of the EU. In 2015, for example, the Hungarian head of government opposed the EU refugee policy. Since Russia’s war of aggression, he has shown little solidarity with Ukraine. Again and again he braced himself against sanctions for Vladimir Putin. “The law and the rule of law are increasingly being disregarded in Hungary,” Amnesty International warned at the end of 2020.