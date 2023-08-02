Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.25 Billion for Friday’s Drawing

No Jackpot Winner in Tuesday Night’s Mega Millions Draw

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow as no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in Tuesday night’s draw. The winning numbers for that evening were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and Mega Ball 12.

The upcoming Mega Millions drawing will take place this Friday, with an estimated jackpot of $1.25 billion. If there is a jackpot winner, it would be the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history, with an estimated cash payout of $625.3 million.

While there was no jackpot winner, seven lucky tickets matched the five white balls to win the second-tier prize. One of these tickets, sold in Texas, is worth an impressive $4 million due to the addition of the optional Megaplier, which is available with an extra $1 purchase. This is not surprising as Texas has had more second-tier multi-million dollar jackpots than any other state since it introduced the Megaplier in December 2003.

The other winning Match 5 tickets were sold in California (two), Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Moreover, across the United States, there were 135 tickets that matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball, winning the third-tier prize. Among these, 28 tickets, which also included the optional Megaplier, are valued at $40,000 each, while the remaining 107 tickets earn the standard $10,000 prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been steadily increasing since no tickets matched all six numbers drawn last Friday. Tuesday’s drawing marked the 30th time since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18, according to Mega Millions.

It is worth noting that the highest Mega Millions jackpot to date was won in South Carolina in 2018, amounting to a staggering $1.537 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing presents another opportunity for ticket buyers to try their luck and potentially become a billionaire. Will this Friday be the night someone claims the massive jackpot? Only time will tell.

— Nouran Salahieh contributed information to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

