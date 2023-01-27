In La Palmera San José, in the village of La Concepción Baja in Villavicencio, the socialization of the construction of biomechanical protection works was carried out to reduce the risk due to the transfer of the Guayuriba river over the Negrito river.

The community of the sector was informed of the works that will respond to the pressing need of the sector, since at this point 60% of the water from the Negrito River enters, which comes from the Guayuriba River and at times of heavy rains affect several villages in the municipality of Villavicencio and even Puerto López.

For the development of the work, an agreement was made with Cormacarena that provides resources for 4,200 million pesos, which will be executed by the Departmental Directorate for Disaster Risk Management of Meta (DIGERD) and the result of seven work groups carried out with community.

The mitigation work includes an embankment protected on its wet side by gabions whose mesh has an alloy of 90% zinc and 10% aluminum, which translates into superior quality for this type of work, in the end it will have a plastic coating to that said structure has a greater durability. What is sought with this structure is to attenuate the floods that the Negrito River has in the rainy season.

The socialization was attended by the departmental president; Andrés Felipe García, director of Cormacarena, with his technical team and Milena León, office and support advisor for DIGERD Meta; in addition to Alexis Ramírez, as a specialized professional.

Source: Government of Meta

