The mobilization in France against the unpopular pension reform of liberal President Emmanuel Macron entered a new phase by registering its biggest protest and the start of an extendable strike in key sectors.

Some 1.28 million people, according to the government (3.5 million, according to the CGT union) participated in the largest protest against a social reform in three decades and slightly higher than that of January 31 -among 1.27 million ( police) and 2.8 million (CGT)-.

The second economy of the European Union (EU) lived its sixth day of strike since January 19 at the call of the unions against the project of the Macron government to toughen the conditions to access a full pension.

At the end of the day, the union front asked the French president for an “urgent” meeting because his “silence is no longer possible” and called a new protest on Saturday and another next week, coinciding with key moments in the parliamentary process of the project.

“We will not give up… We have to shock the government into giving in,” said Patrick, a 61-year-old railway retiree, who demonstrated in the rain with some 6,000 other people, according to the unions, in Calais ( north).

The unions also supported the demonstrations today on the occasion of International Women’s Day and on Thursday, at the call of the students, two of the groups that they see among the most affected by the reform.

Two out of three French people, according to polls, remain opposed to his project to delay the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 and bring forward to 2027 the requirement to contribute 43 years (and not 42, as now) to collect a pension complete. A majority supports the strikes.

The protests registered this Tuesday isolated clashes with the security forces in several cities, including Paris, where 43 people were detained, according to the police.

After weeks of unsuccessful peaceful protests since January 19, the unions have intensified their fight against a government firm in its position, at the end of the winter school holidays in France. His goal was to “paralyze” the economy.

The day dawned with blocked roads from Rennes (west) to Perpignan (south), with the suspension of fuel shipments from all refineries, with a strike by garbage collectors, with schools closed, trains and flights cancelled, etc.

In Annonay (southeast), a stronghold of Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt, more than 2,000 homes were left without electricity, the Enedis company said. Other possible “wild” supply cuts were registered in Boulogne-sur-Mer and Neuville-en-Ferrain (north).

On Monday, the strikers already paralyzed three of the four methane terminals for “seven days” and, since Friday, they have brought down electricity production in the nuclear sector.

But despite the strong mobilization in the streets, the percentage of strikers was lower than that registered at the beginning of the movement, especially among train service workers (39% at noon according to the unions) and teachers (a third, according to the government). AFP

The last time the French managed to stop a pension reform was in 1995, when they paralyzed train and metro services for three weeks. Millions of people marched yesterday.