On Sunday, March 5, the influential British newspaper The Sunday Times reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an official invitation to the coronation of Charles III and Camilla, which is scheduled for May 6. The publication learned about it from a representative of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He stated that “recently prince harry received an email from his majesty’s office regarding the coronation“. At the same time, the representative of the Sussexes refused to answer the question whether the Duke and Duchess will be present at the ceremony.

The British media believe that Harry and Meghan simply have not yet decided whether to fly to the coronation. On the one hand, they have made it clear more than once that they expect a public apology from Charles and Prince William. However, the king and his eldest son, as they say on the sidelines of Buckingham Palace, have no intention of apologizing, as they see no reason to do so.

On the other hand, Charles had been waiting for the coronation all his life. This is the most important day for him. And Harry would be the ultimate scoundrel if he refused to stand by his father at this historic moment.

However, Charles may be partly to blame for giving his younger son and his wife a choice. Previously, all heirs to the British throne, regardless of succession, swore allegiance to the new monarch during the coronation. Charles decided that this tradition had outlived itself. Therefore, on May 6, only William will bow to him as the future successor.

We will remind that on May 6, Archie, the eldest child of Harry and Meghan, turns four years old. And they can use this as an excuse not to fly to London.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the organizers of the celebrations had difficulties, many famous British musicians refused to participate in the concert on the occasion of the coronation of Charles III.

41

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram