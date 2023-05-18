Meghan Markle in New York came to the award in a gold dress by Joanna Ortiz

Meghan Markle, as is known, missed the coronation of Charles III and Camilla. The ceremony took place on May 6, when the son of the Duchess of Sussex turned four years old. Prince Harry flew to London for a few hours.

Meghan, of course, was unhappy about being out of the media spotlight even for such a short time. And now she took revenge, according to the American mass media. On the evening of May 16, the Women of Vision Awards ceremony took place in New York. And the daughter-in-law of the British king received one of the awards — as an activist in the fight for women’s rights.

«This is her coronation!Meghan’s fans claim on social networks.

The duchess was accompanied by her husband and mother – Doria Redlan. Harry looked much happier and more cheerful than he had in London.

Megan appeared in a “royal” outfit – a gold dress with a neckline and cutouts by Joanna Ortiz. The price of this copper is 1850 dollars. The Duchess accessorized with gold Tom Ford stiletto sandals ($1,350) and a yellow leather Carolina Herrera clutch ($1,100). Megan also did not forget about gold and diamonds. Bracelets and earrings cost her $7,350. Thus, the cost of the entire outfit for going out into the world for the award was approximately $12,000.

The Duchess was personally congratulated by the famous American feminist Gloria Steinem. She announced that Meghan Markle had received an award for “global advocacy activities for the empowerment of women and girls”.

