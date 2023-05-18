Home » Meghan Markle in New York came to the award in a gold dress by Joanna Ortiz
News

Meghan Markle in New York came to the award in a gold dress by Joanna Ortiz

by admin
Meghan Markle in New York came to the award in a gold dress by Joanna Ortiz

Meghan Markle, as is known, missed the coronation of Charles III and Camilla. The ceremony took place on May 6, when the son of the Duchess of Sussex turned four years old. Prince Harry flew to London for a few hours.

Meghan, of course, was unhappy about being out of the media spotlight even for such a short time. And now she took revenge, according to the American mass media. On the evening of May 16, the Women of Vision Awards ceremony took place in New York. And the daughter-in-law of the British king received one of the awards — as an activist in the fight for women’s rights.

«This is her coronation!Meghan’s fans claim on social networks.

The duchess was accompanied by her husband and mother – Doria Redlan. Harry looked much happier and more cheerful than he had in London.

Megan appeared in a “royal” outfit – a gold dress with a neckline and cutouts by Joanna Ortiz. The price of this copper is 1850 dollars. The Duchess accessorized with gold Tom Ford stiletto sandals ($1,350) and a yellow leather Carolina Herrera clutch ($1,100). Megan also did not forget about gold and diamonds. Bracelets and earrings cost her $7,350. Thus, the cost of the entire outfit for going out into the world for the award was approximately $12,000.

The Duchess was personally congratulated by the famous American feminist Gloria Steinem. She announced that Meghan Markle had received an award for “global advocacy activities for the empowerment of women and girls”.

40

See also  England national team wears blue shorts instead of white

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

You may also like

The energy for companies will be capped until...

Edict 2nd. warning Mosley Salas Beltrán

EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Shareholder Notice

Camilo Romero, chef graduated from Unicomfacauca, makes conscious...

[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and...

Free scrap pick-up in Dortmund – scrap dealer...

The Government is the big winner of the...

Guillermo Velandia denounces that they are using his...

Sinti and Roma memorial damaged in Berlin |...

INDES announces that Alfa Karina Arrué was rescued

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy