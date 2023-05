President Recep Tayyip ErdoganAccording to the appointment decision published with the signature of n General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works‘what the same place Deputy General Manager Mehmet Akif Balta appointed. Mehmet Ekinci was appointed as Assistant General Manager, which was vacated by Balta. The appointment decisions in question were made in accordance with the 2nd and 3rd articles of the Presidential Decree.

