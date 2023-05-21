Melatonin overdoses in US children skyrocket: Supplements contain up to 300% more than labeled

Experts warn parents about inaccurate labels and the dangers of overconsumption of this sleep-helping hormone.

In the past decade, poisoning from melatonin supplements among American children has skyrocketed. Experts indicate that the lack of regulation of this hormone that helps to fall asleep is one of the main causes.

Melatonin, which is sold as tablets and capsules, is also available as gummies, a more kid-friendly presentation. Being sold as a supplement, it is not regulated as a drug, so the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not monitor the content or accuracy of the ingredients.

“Calls for pediatric melatonin ingestions to the US Poison Control Centers increased 530% from 2012 to 2021 and were associated with 27,795 emergency and clinic visits, 4,097 hospitalizations, 287 intensive care unit admissions, and 2 deaths”, according to a recent study carried out by the Cambridge Health Alliance (USA) in conjunction with researchers from the University of Mississippi.

In the study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers analyzed 25 gummies from different brands. Most were found to contain a much higher amount of melatonin than stated on the label, between 74% and 300% higher. In addition, some products were found to include banned drugs, such as cannabidiol (CBD).

Experts warn parents about inaccurate labels and the dangers of overconsumption of this hormone. They also urge you to consult your pediatricians before purchasing these supplements.

“Because melatonin is a hormone, it should be treated like a drug,” said lead author Dr. Pieter Cohen, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. “It is better not to give it just like that and it is best to talk to the pediatrician.”

melatonin overdose

Although excessive melatonin intake has not been shown to be fatal, and there is no evidence of long-term problems from short-term use, experts suggest that worrisome side effects can occur from taking too much of this hormone. Breathing problems, vomiting, and excessive sleepiness are symptoms of overindulgence.

Similarly, melatonin can interact in different ways with some medications. People with epilepsy and those who take certain drugs, such as benzodiazepines and anticoagulants, should be especially cautious, as recommended by experts from the National Sleep Foundation.