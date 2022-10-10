Home News Mele a Mel, restart with a bang In three days 25 thousand visitors
Return with a bang for the event “Mel a Mel, staged from Friday to Sunday. The president of the Pro loco, Alex Limana says he is satisfied: “We managed to redo the pre-Covid numbers: 25 thousand visitors to the exhibition, in line with the results of 2019. It was an excellent restart and this thanks to the 500 people who have worked “. The sale of the different varieties of apples on display at the fair and the culinary stand also did well: «Visitors appreciated the decision to prepare a menu for each courtyard that enhanced the typical products of the area including the wines of Valbelluna». The pomological exhibition set up by the Della Lucia institute of Feltre with over 100 varieties of apples and pears produced in the province has aroused much interest.

This edition of the restart has not yet ended, which the organizers are already thinking about next year. «We are thinking of setting up a committee only to manage“ Mel a Mel ”and also of restarting in the spring the various initiatives that existed in previous years such as exhibitions, concerts and fairs», Limana concludes.

