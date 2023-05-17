Melissa Martínez received an exclusive invitation from James Rodríguez

Melissa Martínez is one of the best sports presenters in the country, and in addition to being present on national television, the celebrity is also dedicated to her other businesses, such as her clothing company and her pastry shop, which she has in partnership with a friend of hers. .

Recently, the famous ESPN journalist shared on her networks the exclusive invitation she had received from one of the Colombian soccer stars.

James Rodríguez invited Melissa Martínez to his new restaurant

It was James Rodríguez, the soccer player from Norte Santander who has begun to dedicate his time to new projects and businesses. One of them is his Italian restaurant that will soon open new locations in other cities around the world, including Bogotá.

“This beauty came to my house, which says: ‘the circus arrives in Bogotá.’ Here is the invitation for Arrogante’s arrival in Bogotá and it’s very soon, I love it!” Said the famous woman, showing the invitation in which she could read that the big event was next Friday, May 19.

What is the restaurant that Melissa Martínez will go to?

James Rodríguez from Norte Santander has shown himself to be very interested in building a path and a future, not only on the pitch but also making some investments that can give him peace of mind and stability when he decides to leave football, a topic that has been discussed in recent weeks after the midfielder did not find a team after leaving the Olympiacos football club.

Apparently, Rodríguez has moved his chips by investing in different projects and own brands. One of them is ‘Arrogante’, the restaurant that the Colombian has in Madrid, Spain, which will soon open new locations in other countries around the world, including Bogotá.

The restaurant will have on its menu a wide variety of typical Italian food preparations such as pizzas, pastas, salads, as well as desserts and perfect wines to accompany these dishes.