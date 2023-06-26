Melissa Martínez’s mockery of Dorlan Pabón

Did Nacional players go to blows in the dressing room?

The night of Saturday June 24 was unforgettable for the history of Colombian Professional Soccer. The victory of Millonarios against Atlético Nacional provoked all kinds of reactions, as well as versions or gossip. One of them was that, once the fine was over, in the Campín dressing rooms there were fights between members of Nacional.

A Twitter account claimed that players physically and verbally attacked the coach of the purslane team, Paulo Autuori.

News from the Atlético Nacional intern keep coming: the player Yerson Candelo punched coach Paulo Autuori in the face to which his compatriots Da Costa and Jader Gentil responded with shouts and shoves.

However, there was never any audiovisual and official verification that demonstrated the alleged fight.

“The millionaire” that the referees earned for whistling the final of the FPC

A historic final with the most winning teams from the local tournament took place last night at ‘El Campín’. Millionaires, achieved glory against Atlético Nacional and added 16 to his shield. And although the choice of Carlos Betancur as the judge of the match raised controversy, the truth is that he had a normal performance with some regular nuances at the end of the second half.

The match, which had a historical charge, was resolved in favor of the blues, in addition to this relevant data for the development of the national income, there was much more at stake such as the income that the clubs and players would have in the final.

As well as those of the arbitration shortlist who delivered justice in it. In addition to presenting his work to millions of viewers and the possible pressure that this represents, he must then have a consideration at the level of what has been played.