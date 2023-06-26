Home » Melissa Martínez’s mockery of Dorlan Pabón
News

Melissa Martínez’s mockery of Dorlan Pabón

by admin
Melissa Martínez’s mockery of Dorlan Pabón

Melissa Martínez’s mockery of Dorlan Pabón

Credits:
Editing – Kienyke

The sports journalist Melissa Martineza reference in football issues and constantly news on social networks, sent a taunt, in a note of humor and sarcasm, to the footballer Dorlan Pabón, from Atlético Nacional.

Pabón was the first of the purslane to shoot a penalty after having drawn in both games. Pabón kicked the penalty, which went well over the local crossbar.

Dorlan, you had to put ChipiChipiiiiii

Did Nacional players go to blows in the dressing room?

The night of Saturday June 24 was unforgettable for the history of Colombian Professional Soccer. The victory of Millonarios against Atlético Nacional provoked all kinds of reactions, as well as versions or gossip. One of them was that, once the fine was over, in the Campín dressing rooms there were fights between members of Nacional.

A Twitter account claimed that players physically and verbally attacked the coach of the purslane team, Paulo Autuori.

News from the Atlético Nacional intern keep coming: the player Yerson Candelo punched coach Paulo Autuori in the face to which his compatriots Da Costa and Jader Gentil responded with shouts and shoves.

However, there was never any audiovisual and official verification that demonstrated the alleged fight.

“The millionaire” that the referees earned for whistling the final of the FPC

A historic final with the most winning teams from the local tournament took place last night at ‘El Campín’. Millionaires, achieved glory against Atlético Nacional and added 16 to his shield. And although the choice of Carlos Betancur as the judge of the match raised controversy, the truth is that he had a normal performance with some regular nuances at the end of the second half.

See also  Tongxiang traffic cross-department joint law enforcement to help township traffic safety in summer

The match, which had a historical charge, was resolved in favor of the blues, in addition to this relevant data for the development of the national income, there was much more at stake such as the income that the clubs and players would have in the final.

As well as those of the arbitration shortlist who delivered justice in it. In addition to presenting his work to millions of viewers and the possible pressure that this represents, he must then have a consideration at the level of what has been played.

Melissa Martinez

You may also like

Five tips for dating in the LGBTIQ+ community

Creating Thousands of Beautiful Villages and Benefiting Thousands...

Unknowns cause chaos in Edenkoben

President-elect confirms Carlos Fernández Valdovinos as the next...

Why is the LGBTI population marching in Valledupar?

Toppenstedt: Accident in a tent camp – child...

Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori announced to sacrifice 100...

Dávila would have ordered the use of a...

Creating Thousands of Beautiful Villages and Benefiting Thousands...

TechTicker: Tedee Smart Door Lock, Nomad & Peak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy