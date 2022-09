The lifeless body of a support teacher was found in a middle school in Melito, in the province of Naples.

The discovery last night, around 10:30 pm, within the internal perimeter of the Marino Guarano institute, where the teacher and former councilor of Mugnano, Marcello Toscano, worked.

The teacher, 64, was very well known, he was elected in 2015 with the Democratic Party, and would have been the victim of an attack with a white weapon, but it is still all to be verified.