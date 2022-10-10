Listen to the audio version of the article

An Economy Minister with experience and international standing needed to steer Italian finances into the crisis. The role of Matteo Salvini. And the tug-of-war with Forza Italia linked to Licia Ronzulli. Almost all of the main riddles with which Giorgia Meloni is struggling in defining the new government, together with the center-right allies, are still to be solved. There is time but not too much. On Thursday the Chambers will take office, between 17 and 18 October the groups will be formed, then consultations can begin at the Colle and the President of the Republic will be able to give the task to form a government, possibly also during Mario Draghi’s mission in Brussels of 20-21.

Meloni aims to close on 24 October with the list of ministers

But only after the European Council, crucial for the energy crisis, is reasoned in the parliamentary circles of the majority, will his successor be sworn. Meloni expects to be ready with the list of ministers, with the aim of closing by Monday 24 October.

A new three-way confrontation is on the agenda

In the meantime, it must carry out a negotiation complicated by tensions, even within the two main parties that are partners in the coalition. We will need a new three-way confrontation with Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi. Perhaps as early as October 11 in Rome, because the leader of FI would be willing to bring forward the arrival in the capital by one day to register at Palazzo Madama.

The boxes of the House and Senate

The first boxes should be filled in between Thursday and Friday, with the election of the Presidents of the Houses. FdI optioned the Senate with Ignazio La Russa. Montecitorio will go to the League, with Riccardo Molinari favored over Giancarlo Giorgetti who, according to voices in the majority, could become the center-right card for the Regionals in Lombardy. His name also circulates for the Mef, a solution that would however end up reducing the League’s claims, a hypothesis that is difficult to accept for Salvini.

Technician of rank at the Mef

The goal, however, is a high-ranking technician. Meloni always focuses on Fabio Panetta: the widespread impression in the majority is that he still confides in a moral suasion of the Quirinale, once the official consultations have begun. According to some reconstructions, however, there are institutional concerns about the opportunity for Italy to lose a representative on the board of the ECB. Important alternatives remain Domenico Siniscalco and Dario Scannapieco. Even if there would be doubts within FdI, it is said, about the idea of ​​replacing the latter at the top of Cdp in a key moment for the acquisition of the single network from Tim. So much so that an internal solution to the Mef is not excluded, for example by resorting to the State Accountant General, Biagio Mazzotta: knowing the ministry machine by heart would help to immediately take over the dossiers and to create a financial institution in a short time.