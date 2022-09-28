“After Mahsa Amini’s death, the heroic revolt of Iranian women against the ayatollahs’ regime continues: there are dozens of deaths and hundreds of arrested among activists, lawyers and journalists. Another young woman, Hadis Najafi, a symbol of the protests, was shot dead during clashes with the police. All my closeness to the courageous women who fight in Iran and in the world to defend their rights and their freedom ». The president of Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni, writes on Facebook.