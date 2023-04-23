Meloni: an outstanding semester

April 23, 2023 – 1:10 PM

A firm leader, with credibility, execution, projection and who has managed to restore political stability to Italy is the recognition that both her right-wing supporters and opposition leaders give to Giorgia Meloni, the young woman who has governed the country for six months.

Forgotten are the failed attempts to present her as a ‘fascist’ given her admiration for Benito Mussolini, whom she was even inspired to found, in 2021, after separating from the party of her mentor, the conservative Silvio Berlusconi, Fratelli d’Italia, taking the name of the opening stanza of the Italian anthem.

From the initial criticism after her resounding victory in the legislatures that made her the first woman to become head of the Italian government and the unfounded fears of an ‘ultra-right’ government, Meloni has become the ‘Sister of Italy’.

This journalist, lover of history and political leader has demonstrated her firm leadership in the country, while with her European neighbors she has been moderately and strategically cautious.

After assuming the position of prime minister on October 23 and leading a coalition formed by the post-fascist Brothers of Italy; La Liga, the anti-immigration party of populist Matteo Salvini, and the Forza Italia (conservative) party of Silvio Berlusconi; Meloni began to adopt a series of actions emblematic of her program.

In a few weeks, he introduced laws to reduce the arrival of migrants and recently decreed a state of immigration emergency.

He also promised to defend the values ​​of the traditional family at all costs and prohibited municipalities from registering the children of same-sex couples.

On the economic front, Meloni has been rather orthodox, vowing to reduce the country’s colossal public debt, approving the spending of billions of euros to help Italians cope with runaway inflation and announcing tax cuts.

But the “Christian mother”, as she is often described, toned down the aggressive tone of her statements and is now trying to convey an image of stability internationally, unhesitatingly supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion, as do its allies.

According to various political scientists, Meloni needs the support of sectors of the center to guarantee her permanence in power and that is why she has stopped presenting herself as a right-wing extremist.

“He moved to the center of the political spectrum very quickly (…) to broaden his audience and reach beyond the more radical right-wing constituency,” says Daniele Albertazzi, Professor of Political Science at the University of Surrey (United Kingdom).

But other analysts point out that since the campaign he made it clear that a possible government of his was not as they tried to paint it and that although his political objective was to revive the traditional political right, as it has done, his tendency was from the center, with the implementation of policies where his program for the progress, development and well-being of Italy is rooted.

It has been so much the case that Meloni has increased his popularity, which according to a Political Thermometer poll is 44.4%, and globally, ranks sixth in approval for his management, with 53%, as revealed by The Morning survey. Consult. She is also the first in reference to the representatives of the European Union.

In the United Kingdom, this Roman leader also has a good perception. On the occasion of the first 100 days of her government, The Times maintained that “Giorgia Meloni has gone, thanks to her pragmatism and political stability, from being considered a danger to becoming the strongest and most influential leader in Europe.”

The endorsement of his management, credibility and support was also made visible in recent regional elections where his party’s candidates won comfortably: in Lazio (whose capital is Rome) and Lombardy (with Milan as its capital), which are not only the most populous and important at a political level, but rather they concentrate most of the Gross Domestic Product.

A recent survey by the YouTrend institute, his party, Brothers of Italy, is credited with 28.6% of voting intentions, compared to 26% obtained in the September elections.

Migration

Among its most representative measures are those aimed at greater control of the NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean.

Recently, he promised to eliminate special protection status for those who are not considered refugees.

Faced with this issue, the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, Meloni’s brother-in-law and a historical figure of the extreme right, generated controversy this week, calling for an increase in the birth rate in Italy and thus avoiding, according to him, “ethnic substitution”. by the migrants, which was immediately described by the leftist opposition as a supremacist statement.

For Francesco Galietti, from the Policy Sonar think tank, these are measures aimed at uniting and reassuring the coalition in the face of “internal fights.”

Meanwhile, Meloni travels, hosts world leaders, avoids mistakes and disputes with the European Union.

“It is the most professional policy we have at the moment,” says Galietti.

“He presents himself as a moderate figure in the international arena, especially by openly expressing his Atlanticism and his total support for Ukraine,” said Marianna Griffini, Professor of European and International Studies at King’s College London.

His measured attitude is key, since Italy will receive, before 2026, some 200,000 million euros (about 220,000 million dollars) from the European Union as part of the plan for economic recovery after the pandemic, but on the condition that it approves a series of structural reforms.

The quota that expired in March was frozen while waiting for his government to clarify with Brussels why the required objectives were not met.

The far-right leader is dealing with the delays, divergences and the lack of preparation of the administrators to carry out the plans that guarantee the economic takeoff.

The budget law presented by the Italian premier includes 21,000 million euros that will be allocated so that companies and households can face the energy crisis, readjust minimum pensions and the transfer of a social bonus for the lowest incomes.

Another of its notable achievements is that the price of gas fell by more than 34% compared to December 2022 and projections indicate that it could return to pre-war levels very soon in Ukraine.

Without a doubt, this 45-year-old woman is a political phenomenon. From the young woman who dazzled Berlusconi, Fini and other leaders with her oratory, she became the “older sister” of Fratelli d’Italia and today she is the woman who, with her deep-rooted conservative roots, is setting an example of good governance and leaving a deep mark. on the Italian right.