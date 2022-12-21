Listen to the audio version of the article

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni skips important appointments on today’s agenda. You will not chair the meeting of the Ministerial Council which was called for today at 11:30. And she won’t even be in the studio tonight at «Porta a Porta» for the special episode of Bruno Vespa, which will be postponed by Rai1 until tomorrow. Officially, the cause of Giorgia Meloni’s absences is “an indisposition”. Two weeks ago Meloni had to give up the Alicante summit due to the influence he had at the Prima della Scala in Milan.

The clash after the shelved tax shield

Meanwhile, it is a clash in the majority, the day after the decision to set aside the tax shield for tax evaders, kept out of the maneuver at the last moment. In particular, among the forces supporting the government, there is a blame game on responsibilities. The Minister of Economic Development Adolfo Urso indicates FI as the sole architect of the initiative, dismissing the affair: “It is a request from Forza Italia, one of the majority forces”.

Sisto: shield was born from a study also promoted by the Mef

Instead, a different reconstruction is provided by the Berlusconi Francesco Paolo Sisto – Deputy Minister of Justice – who also attributes a role in the affair to the Ministry of the Treasury of Giancarlo Giorgetti and his Deputy Minister Maurizio Leo (FdI): «The proposal on the shield – supports the blue – arises from an inter-ministerial study, promoted by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Justice. In one of the meetings, which I attended together with the MEF colleague Maurizio Leo, the possible extinction of crimes ‘for remedial behaviour’ was examined: you pay one hundred percent of what you have to pay and at the end of the race, if you have paid all the installments together with a reduced sanction, extinguish the so-called ‘formal crimes’, petty crimes'”. And again: “This was the principle that the two ministries evaluated together: it is not an amnesty at all”.

Giorgetti, long times? it happens every time



Try to throw water on the fire the Minister of Economy. “I saw a lot of controversy” about the timing of the works of the House Budget Commission “which ended at 6 this morning, but the ritual was only repeated which is typical” of all budget laws, said Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Dl Rave, suppressive amendment does not pass by 2 votes



But confirming the climate of tension in the majority, an incident that narrowly escaped in the Justice Committee of the Chamber, where the rave decree is being examined, should be recorded. «In the Justice Committee we have just had a resurgence of guarantees from the center-right. My amendment suppressing the crime of ‘Rave’ was passing by a whisker – announces Devis Dori, group leader of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra in the Justice Committee of the Chamber – This new crime has not been abolished by just two votes”