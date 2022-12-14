The racial laws are an “indelible stain in our history, an infamy in the silence of too many”: thus the premier Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the inauguration of the plaque in the headquarters of the Order of Journalists of Lazio which will remember the names and stories of journalists Romans victims of Nazi-fascist repression and violence. “Anti-Semitism is still alive”, she continued, “the government will do everything to counter it”.

The government will do its part

“The challenge of fighting discrimination and anti-Semitism is not a challenge that we have won, because anti-Semitism re-emerges with other faces and new and different tools,” added Meloni. “The government is always ready and careful to fight all forms of discrimination and anti-Semitism that still risk being present among us,” the Prime Minister underlined.

The lowest point in our history

«The racial laws of 1938 – remarked Meloni – represent the lowest point in Italian history. A shame that has marked our history forever, an indelible stain in the history of our nation, an infamy that took place in the silence of too many”.

A battle that involves everyone

It is a battle that “involves us all”, and those who, like journalists, are called to “tell the reality have responsibilities”, concluded the premier.