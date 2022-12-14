Home News Meloni condemns the racial laws: “Indelible stain on history”
News

Meloni condemns the racial laws: “Indelible stain on history”

by admin
Meloni condemns the racial laws: “Indelible stain on history”

The racial laws are an “indelible stain in our history, an infamy in the silence of too many”: thus the premier Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the inauguration of the plaque in the headquarters of the Order of Journalists of Lazio which will remember the names and stories of journalists Romans victims of Nazi-fascist repression and violence. “Anti-Semitism is still alive”, she continued, “the government will do everything to counter it”.

The government will do its part
“The challenge of fighting discrimination and anti-Semitism is not a challenge that we have won, because anti-Semitism re-emerges with other faces and new and different tools,” added Meloni. “The government is always ready and careful to fight all forms of discrimination and anti-Semitism that still risk being present among us,” the Prime Minister underlined.

The lowest point in our history
«The racial laws of 1938 – remarked Meloni – represent the lowest point in Italian history. A shame that has marked our history forever, an indelible stain in the history of our nation, an infamy that took place in the silence of too many”.

A battle that involves everyone
It is a battle that “involves us all”, and those who, like journalists, are called to “tell the reality have responsibilities”, concluded the premier.

See also  Weather, June among the hottest since 1753. July unstable, but summer arrives

You may also like

Roman, children’s Christmas tree stolen

China suspends itinerary codes, health codes and other...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Meteorological Disaster Warning and...

Arrested for theft and released. After a few...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Hot list of PhD students at the University...

Medical institutions can issue online prescriptions for the...

Covid, over a thousand new infections and eight...

Jiacheng Group launched a series of publicity activities...

Eco-sustainable parties in the square in Trichiana: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy