«Disabled Nigerian beaten to death by an Italian in Civitanova Marche. We await indignant posts from @matteosalvinimi and @GiorgiaMeloni ». Corrado Formigli, journalist and conductor of Piazza Pulita on La 7 writes it on twitter, thus calling into question the two main leaders of the center-right. Meloni’s piqued reply is not long in coming: «Before using poor Alika’s death for your painful propaganda, could you not at least express solidarity with the family? As you can verify, I have expressed my condemnation of this brutal murder and immediately. Jackal », the leader of Fdi writes on the social network. “Painful”. “Jackal”. So speaks an aspiring government leader. Chapeau. However, happy to have contributed with my tweet to get her to write a few words for that poor victim “, the rejoinder of Formigli. such brutality. I hope the killer will pay dearly for this hideous murder. A prayer for the victim. “

See also  "Left on the ground because I am colored". Student from Oderzo accuses Atvo drivers

