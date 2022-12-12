Light gray knitwear, a homey feel and a Christmas tree in the background. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reopens Giorgia’s diary of notes, mentions the “memes” adorned with stickers by her daughter Ginerva and, from her Facebook profile, then lists the results carried out by the government over the last week. «It was also a week of controversy, with a climate that was at times not pleasant. However, we are not people who are easily frightened: we have made choices, we defend them and we move forward».

Several topics touched by the premier. Starting with one of the most burning issues, the abolition of POS commissions would be unconstitutional. Giorgia Meloni replies in the Facebook column “Giorgia’s notes” to the request of those who ask to abolish the commissions on the pos after the measure of the maneuver that eliminates the obligation for pos below 60 euros. “There is a letter that the ECB wrote in 2019 to the then Economy Minister Gualtieri and to the presidents of the Chamber and Senate on the measures to lower the ceiling – reveals the premier, in which the ECB makes a series of criticisms of the lowering of the cash”, defining it as “particularly important for some social categories” and the only “legal currency” that allows citizens to settle a payment immediately without fees for its use. «The central bank tells the Italian government at the time to be careful because electronic money has a problem with commissions». «Many say “why don’t you remove the commissions?” Because we can’t do it, it would be unconstitutional – says Giorgia Meloni – electronic money is private and the State cannot prevent those who offer the service from earning a commission. This is the reason why Bank of Italy makes its assessments regarding the issue of raising the ceiling on cash».

Another thorny issue is the management of the migratory flow. On the issue of migrants, “the government’s position remains absolutely the same, we are not changing our position: Italy can only be entered legally, we do not want to favor human traffickers”. Thus Giorgia Meloni in her column on Facebook. On the subject, Meloni underlined that “starting from next week we will work on rules to stop illegal entries”. And on immigration «obviously we need to continue to work a lot at European level: Europe’s involvement is fundamental. We have always claimed the need for Europe to take more care of the Mediterranean front, we have always talked about a European mission to block departures and we are working on this. Thanks to the positions of the Italian government, meetings are held for the first time in Europe and documents come out in which it is said that the central Mediterranean route is a priority: it had never happened before, so steps forward are being made”.

The Bonus for 18 year olds

“We don’t want to abolish the bonus for 18-year-olds for culture” the prime minister then says, explaining that “there is no reason for the son of a millionaire, a parliamentarian, or my daughter to receive it”. who accesses this measure, and the contents and things that can be purchased with these resources must be better defined and I also believe that it is necessary to work on scams – he adds -. So I confirm that we intend to modify this rule, without however removing these resources from their destination originality, young people and culture».

Does flat tax favor VAT numbers? False

It is false “to claim that the extension of the flat tax to 85,000 euros favors VAT numbers and discriminates against employees,” says the premier. For the same remuneration – you explain, quoting a study – the self-employed worker pays «something more than the employee. I believe we need to work towards a system where all workers have the same rights regardless of the type of work they do. This is the great challenge that we give ourselves », she adds. In the maneuver, she insists, «we also intervened to lend a hand to the employees. For example, we have halved the taxation on production bonuses up to 3,000 euros. We took care of all the jobs, not to create discrimination but to fight the discrimination that exists », she concludes.