day ‘X’ has arrived: the nineteenth Italian legislature begins today. Chamber and Senate are convened to elect new presidents, the first formal act towards the formation of the new government. But it is also the first “political” test for the center-right coalition, which is working to close the agreement on the names of Ignazio La Russa in the Senate and the Northern League Riccardo Molinari to the Chamber. Consequently, other boxes for the government are to be defined, with the crux of the role that Forza Italia still continues to ask for Licia Ronzulli. According to what is learned, the Northern League should go to the Mef Giancarlo Giorgetti. Meanwhile, Silvio Berlusconi returns to the Senate after nine years: «I’m back». The president of Forza Italia in Montecitorio for an imminent meeting with Giorgia Meloni. The tension between the three parties of the coalition remains high, but Matteo Salvini assures: “The center-right today shows unity and loyalty”. Liliana Segre presides over the highest seat of Palazzo Madama.

Troubled waters in the majority – The right party in chaos, Berlusconi-Meloni quarrel

The comment – The survivor Segre and the fan of Duce La Russa: the relay of opposites in the Senate

The background – Towards the new government, the agreement in the hands of Berlusconi: “I don’t take lessons from Giorgia”

Camera, the first session of the 19th Legislature, is chaired by Ettore Rosato: the live broadcast news/governo_meloni_elezioni_presidente_camera_senato_news_oggi-11726796/&el=player_ex_11730783″>

Updates hour by hour

10.35 – La Russa: “I thank Calderoli, a gesture of great generosity”

10.32 – Calenda: “La Russa already at the premiere? Let’s all depress “

Already La Russa at the first vote? “Let us all depress ourselves.” Thus the leader of Action Carlo Calenda intercepted by reporters in the Senate.

10.24 – Renzi-Ronzulli curtain in buvette: “Don’t let me see the Cav”

Siparietto in buvette in the Senate between Matteo Renzi and Licia Ronzulli. “Licia, when Berlusconi arrives I want to say hello, you haven’t shown him to me for seven and a half years,” jokes the leader of IV. “Won’t you show it to me?” But if he invited you two weeks ago and you didn’t come – she replies – let’s say things as they are ». «Less gas, for now you have to expose yourself a little», Renzi replies.

10.20 – Giorgetti jokes: “Mef? He knows that nobody wants to go “

«I know that nobody will go to the Mef. However it is early, there is still a week, there is not yet an assignment ». So the League’s deputy secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti replied to those who asked him if he will be the future Minister of Economy. On the President of the Houses, he added, “they are deciding now”.

10.21 – Salvini: “Center right today shows unity and loyalty”

«Today the center-right will show compactness, loyalty and unity. Calderoli is great but if we need to take a step to the side we do it ». The leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini says this as he enters the Senate for the initial session of the 19th legislature. “If we need to take a step sideways, we do it: it applies to the Senate, it applies to the government. To leave quickly and well ».

10.19 – Rosato confirms: three ballots today

“According to the agreements reached, three ballots will be held: the second at 2 pm and the third at 5 pm”. Provisional President Ettore Rosato announced this in the Chamber. The first vote for the election of the President of the Chamber has begun in the Chamber. The election of the President takes place by secret ballot with a majority of two thirds of the members of the Chamber. From the second ballot, a majority of two thirds of the votes is required, including the blank ballots among the votes. After the third ballot, an absolute majority of votes is sufficient. The fourth vote, if necessary, will take place tomorrow, explained Rosato again.

10.17 – Chamber: first vote to elect the President

The first vote for the election of the president has begun in the Chamber. Voting is secret and by ballot papers, and takes place in the ‘bieres’ mounted between the government bench and that of the presidency. For this vote a majority of 2/3 of the members of the Assembly is required.

10.14 – Calderoli: “I’ll take a step back, agreement on La Russa”

«There is an agreement on the name of La Russa. I gladly take a step back for the good of the country ». This was stated by the Northern League player Roberto Calderoli, whose name had been supported by the League for the Presidency of Palazzo Madama, entering the Senate.

10.12 – Rosato wishes Segre, standing ovation in the classroom

Standing ovation in the Chamber of the Chamber when the provisional president, Ettore Rosato, wished Liliana Segre – who will chair the session of the Senate today – and when he quoted Pope Francis. Rosato opened the 19th legislature with a speech.

10.07 – League: towards vote in La Russa. Salvini meets elected

According to what has been learned, the orientation of the League is to vote Senator Ignazio La Russa of Fratelli d’Italia for the presidency of the Senate. The Northern League secretary Matteo Salvini is meeting his parliamentarians in his offices near Palazzo Madama.

10.04 – Chamber: at the start of the 19th legislature, Rosato opens session

The session of the Chamber has begun for the start of the 19th legislature. Ettore Rosato, senior vice president of Montecitorio, is giving his opening speech. The first applause of the classroom starts when the exponent of IV thanks the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

09.59 – Meloni: “It seems to me that things are going well, hurry up”

“Everything is going well, don’t worry, we’ll do it quickly.” Thus the president of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni questioned by reporters in the Chamber on the election of the presidents of the two branches of Parliament.

09.53 – Liliana Segre arrived at Palazzo Giustiniani

The provisional president of the Senate, Liliana Segre, has arrived at Palazzo Giustiniani. In less than an hour the senator for life will open the first session of the nineteenth legislature which will have to elect the new president.

Not only Segre and Casellati, here is who was the first woman to preside over the Senate news/governo_meloni_elezioni_presidente_camera_senato_news_oggi-11726796/&el=player_ex_11727857″>

09.53 – Rampelli: “There is agreement on the presidency”

“I think there is an agreement” on the president of the Chamber of Deputies. So did Fabio Rampelli, deputy of the Brothers of Italy at the entrance to the Chamber. On the name of Molinari, however, he does not answer.

09.45 – FdI, group meeting in the Senate before voting: towards La Russa as president

A meeting of FdI senators is underway in the Koch room at Palazzo Madama. The indication for the first vote for the president is to vote Ignazio La Russa. “We believe that the allies converge and that we can elect at the first call”, they explain from FdI. A majority of the members of the assembly is required for the election and the center-right has 115 senators out of 200.

09.44 – Meloni soon in the Chamber, meeting with Berlusconi

The leader of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni will soon arrive in Montecitorio, where she could meet the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi, who has just entered the building where the inaugural session will begin in twenty minutes, with the election of the Presidency of the Room. The meeting, after the fragile understanding sketched in the night, will serve to define the agreement on the presidency of the Chamber, which should go to the Lega Nord Molinari, and that of the Senate, which instead would close on Ignazio La Russa of Fdi. Consequently, other boxes for the government must be defined, with the crux of the role that Forza Italia still continues to ask for Licia Ronzulli. According to what is learned, the Northern League player Giancarlo Giorgetti should go to the Mef.

09.39 – Lollobrigida: “There is a majority in La Russa”

“There is a majority in La Russa.” Thus Francesco Lollobrigida at the entrance to the Chamber of Deputies, before the inaugural session.

09.37 – Salvini gathers his people in the Senate offices

Matteo Salvini arrived in the offices of the League in the Senate. The leader of the Carroccio is taking stock with Roberto Calderoli, Massimiliano Romeo, Erika Stefani and Claudio Borghi.

09.33 – Silvio Berlusconi in Montecitorio

Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, elected at Palazzo Madama, has entered Montecitorio where voting for the presidency of the Chamber will begin in half an hour.

09.32 – Pd, press office: “No candidacy for the party secretariat”

“With regard to some press reconstructions it is specified that there is no candidacy of Andrea Orlando to the secretariat of the Democratic Party. The Minister intends to continue contributing to the internal discussion of the party and does not intend to give up doing so. Orlando will fight for a true constituent for a new Democratic Party that opens up to new energies present in Italian society and in the left ». This was specified by the press office of Minister Andrea Orlando

09.17 – Donzelli (FdI): “A bad sign not being able to elect the President of the Senate today”

“It would be a bad sign if we fail to elect the President of the Senate today. I hope that the center-right will succeed, proving that it has an autonomous majority ». Giovanni Donzelli, organization manager of FdI, guest of Radio 24, says this. Is the ticket La Russa-Molinari? “I hope so but I have no news of tonight’s meetings and negotiations,” he replies.

09.16 – Toti to parliamentarians: “The country is waiting for answers, from expensive bills to the economic crisis”

“Today our new Parliament meets and starts the 19th legislature. Women and men chosen by Italians who begin a path of great responsibility – writes the president of Liguria, Giovanni Toti on Facebook -. The country is waiting for answers on many important issues, from expensive bills to the international crisis, passing through the economic crisis we are facing. This is why the best wishes come from me and from all over Liguria, with the recommendation never to forget the fundamental role you have: that of representing Italy and the Italians ».