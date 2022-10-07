While no one officially confirms, but apparently the first contact between Sergio Mattarella and Giorgia Meloni there was, in the first direction of the Democratic Party after the elections Enrico Letta hopes that the party “will remain as it is” and asks that the symbol not touch it. He assures that he will not stay longer, he would like a younger ruling class, but the congress “must not be an X Factor, in the spring the new ruling group”. The leader acknowledges the victory to Brothers of Italy – while speaking of a “non-catastrophic result” – and is convinced that now the Democratic Party “must immediately take on the role of the opposition” that it is “determined, uncompromising and constructive, not consociative”. Meanwhile, it is the president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte to invite to “a demonstration without acronyms and without flags, open to all citizens who are deeply concerned about the ridge that the conflict in Ukraine is taking, exposing us to nuclear risk”.

On the PNRR and the alleged Meloni-Draghi clash, Paolo Gentiloni spoke: «I don’t know if there is a clash, I don’t think so. Italy has so far achieved the objectives it had to achieve on schedule. It is one of the two countries for which the Commission has already given a favorable opinion on the second disbursement, the other is Spain ”.

09.16 – Orlando: “Interest in the social question, this is the crux”

«I am not interested in the theme of the times» of the congress of the democratic party «the crux is to decide whether we are a party that fights for the social question, or not. In my opinion, if this knot is dissolved, most of the issues are dissolved “. Andrea Orlando said this at Agorà, on Rai 3. “The problem is whether you want to have a real discussion – underlines the dem manager -. If you want, you can even do it in a week ».

08.52 – Conte: “In the square for peace, even those who vote right”

«I hope for a demonstration without acronyms and without flags, open to all citizens who are deeply concerned about the ridge that the conflict in Ukraine is taking, exposing us to nuclear risk. While the theme of a peace negotiation seems to be relegated to the background ». So – in an interview with the Everyday occurrence – the leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte returns to the proposal of a demonstration for peace “in which – he says – the center-right voters can also participate”. Conte urges “a strong push towards negotiations, which is the only way out of this war”.

08.05 – Pnrr, Gentiloni: “Italy reached its objectives in time”

“I don’t know if there’s a fight, I don’t think so. Italy has so far achieved the objectives it had to achieve on schedule. It is one of the two countries for which the Commission has already given a favorable opinion on the second disbursement, the other is Spain ”. This was stated by the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, answering a question a Radio Me too on Radio1 on the alleged clash between the leader of Fdi, Giorgia Meloni, and the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi. «Up to now the times have been respected» but «it is a race against time» that «must continue. The urgency is there, but there are no delays at the moment ».