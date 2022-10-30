Giorgia Meloni tightens on the undersecretaries. In fact, she doesn’t want to waste any more time, so both in FdI and in the allied forces every knot must be dissolved this weekend in view of Monday’s CDM. And the government’s first decree-law could be on justice: the executive is working on an urgent measure that would lead to a squeeze of “penitentiary benefits” with the “ban on concession” for those who do not collaborate with justice. The decree, still in the process of being filed, could therefore have the ok as early as Monday, when the CDM, in fact, should meet. The extension of the entry into force of the Cartabia reform is expected.

Meloni al Niaf: we will make relations with the US even stronger

«I assure you that this government will do its best to make relations with the United States even stronger. Long live America, long live Italy! ». This concludes the video message that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, sent tonight at the 47th Gala Awards of the NIAF, the National Italian American Foundation.

«I am very pleased – reads the text of the message – to participate in the 47th Gala Awards of the NIAF only a few days after my appointment as President of the Council of Ministers. I feel the great honor and responsibility of being the first woman to lead Italy. In my task I will follow in the footsteps of the many great Italian women who have paved the way for me and for the generations to come ». «Italy, whose ancient roots and unique beauty are recognized all over the world – underlines Meloni-, is the result of the ingenuity of her people, here and abroad. Italy, a member country of the G7, also boasts an incredible range of small and medium-sized enterprises, internationally recognized scientific and academic institutions and a constantly growing innovation hub. Only by working together can we be successful in facing the many challenges that await us ». “The Italians who have crossed the Atlantic in the last two centuries – he continues – have greatly contributed to the development, prosperity and strength of the United States, as President Biden acknowledged in his proclamation of Columbus Day. They worked every day to build a bridge between America and Italy: made up of common values ​​- freedom, equality and democracy – an unshakable alliance, a strategic partnership and a true and deep friendship. You are great ambassadors of our country. We count on your friendship and knowledge to help us foster closer bonds for years to come. Thank you! For having safeguarded your Italian heritage and for having brought it with you with so much pride! », She concludes.

Bridge over the Strait: on Tuesday 8 November Salvini summit and the governors of Calabria and Sicily

Tuesday 8 November meeting in Rome between the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Matteo Salvini, and the governors of Calabria and Sicily, Roberto Occhiuto and Renato Schifani. «The appointment, scheduled at the Porta Pia dicastery, will be an opportunity to discuss above all the Bridge on the Strait. As is well known, this is an ambitious goal of the center-right. Salvini intends to carry it out, in full coherence with that electoral program awarded by millions of voters and which represents the guiding star of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister, in full agreement with the government partners “. It is learned from a note. “On the table – explain sources close to Salvini – also the examination of over 100 public works commissioned throughout Italy, with the aim of speeding up the work and also starting new projects”.