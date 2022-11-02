64.31% of Italians on social media express a positive sentiment towards the Meloni government. 65.43% promotes the new Prime Minister and leader of the Brothers of Italy. Basically, two out of three Italians give credit to the executive and prime minister: a much higher percentage than that collected by the center-right coalition in the elections on 25 September.

This is what emerges from the report produced by Spin Factor, a leading company at national level in strategic, political and institutional consultancy through Human, its web and social listening platform created with an Italian semantic-based algorithm.

On the podium, among the political leaders, in second place, Giuseppe Conte with 62.28% followed by Matteo Salvini with 59.94%. In last position Enrico Letta, the only one to have a negative sentiment of more than 50%.

In the top ten of the most discussed topics on the net, the economy ranks first with 21.20%, followed by politics (19.66%) and war (14.46%).

“In recent years, Italians have become accustomed to governments supported by heterogeneous majorities, which have adopted transversal measures and a language of mediation. Today we are faced with a political Premier led by a political executive, both with a strong identity that is transferred in the measures adopted and in the vocabulary used »explain by Spin Factor.

And again: «Everything is clearer and more polarized. In this context, the Meloni government seems to be starting to move according to a very effective index of actuality. Acting concretely on raves, for example, while the news of the Modena rave is on his hipe, gives a signal of readiness. Pass the message: the Government is on the piece, monitors, intervenes and resolves. All this is widely appreciated, as we see from the high percentage of positive sentiment that the executive collects on social networks. At the same time, signs of coherence with the program presented during the electoral campaign are given: from justice to citizenship income. Of course, we are in the initial stages and it will be necessary to see the stability in the medium term, but in the meantime – at the level of perception and consensus, without wanting to enter into the merits of the measures – we have started on the right foot ».

The speed and resoluteness with which the Government wants to characterize itself is even more amplified by the difficult moment of the Democratic Party of Letta. For example, the choice to attack the Meloni government – the first led by a woman – on the question of women was not rewarded.

«The choice of Giuseppe Conte pays instead, to differentiate himself from the other oppositions and concentrate on his own potential electorate. Finally, it is interesting to note that Giorgia Meloni’s sentiment, as well as being the highest among the leaders, also exceeds that of his government. She is the added value and the expectations of two out of three Italians focus on her. A figure far higher than the electoral consensus gathered in the elections. Meloni today has great power and great responsibilities. To keep the consensus strong you will not need to be a superhero, but simply a normal Premier ». This is the comment of Tiberio Brunetti, founder and director of Spin Factor.