It is the day of the Pd management. Yesterday, the second confidence in the Senate with 115 yes. The prime minister defended the police and attacked the robes. The League has proposed to raise the ceiling to ten thousand euros, for Meloni there are no links with the evasion rate but the opposition is attacking: a gift to the mafias. For Giuseppe Conte “the new executive has a motto, do not disturb those who think of the underworld”.

Meanwhile, Silvio Berlusconi claims his place: “The center-right exists thanks to me, it all started in 1994”. In his first speech in the Senate, the former prime minister, however, avoided the controversy: “We are loyal”, before Forza Italia went on the attack on the undersecretaries.

Renzi attacks the Democratic Party and looks to the right. And in the end Giorgia says to him “Bravo”. The broadsides to the dem applauded by the executive: “Wrong no’s regardless.” Copasir is one of the goals of the leader of Italia viva.

10.06 – Zingaretti, right against the poor but helps the powerful

“The right is raging against poor people who take, as an average, 500 euros a month and wants to authorize cash purchases of up to 10,000 euros, favoring money laundering, tax evaders and mafias”: The president of the Lazio region, Nicola, writes on social media Gypsies. “This is what“ populism ”is, adds the former secretary dem,“ talking about the people to help the powerful. If we have to increase the money in circulation then we lower the taxes to the lower middle income “».

9.46 – Moretti, bring to the surface and address the female issue

“We have the first female Prime Minister and this is striking. Giorgia Meloni is a step ahead of the men in her coalition. We must bring the women’s issue to the surface and tackle it, not with whining but with an in-depth analysis of what ideas and proposals we want for the country “. So the MEP of the Democratic Party Alessandra Moretti to Omnibus. “I think we will take this time that separates us from the congress, which however is too long, a twentieth century time as I said, to find our way again – she adds – we have gone through worse moments, but we are always and still the main center-left party. We will not make a preliminary opposition but we will evaluate the work of the government point by point ”.

9.27 – Casu (Pd) Government fights expensive bills by raising cash ceiling

«So the expensive bills are fought by raising the cash ceiling? Families, workers and pensioners who pay taxes are asking for it. ” This was declared by Andrea Casu, deputy of the Pd.

9.21 – Tardino (Lega): “Bridge over the Strait: EU ready for co-financing if government is priority”

«The EU has spoken clearly: if the Bridge over the Strait is a priority for the Italian government, Brussels is ready to co-finance the work. In the transport committee we hosted Pat Cox, former president of the European Parliament and currently European coordinator of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor Ten-T ». This is said by Annalisa Tardino, MEP of the League, who adds: “Among the issues I raised, including the request for a commitment on the speed of the works for the Brenner and the integration of the Adriatic backbone, in addition to the Tyrrhenian one in the south of the corridor, I recalled the will expressed by the new Italian government to build the bridge over the strait, asking for a position on the consequent railway reinforcement that the bridge could offer in southern Italy and Sicily, which is then useful for the entirety of the corridor’s usability ».

9.20 – Mulé: Senate vote demonstrates a compact majority

«Politics demonstrates its greatness in the ability not to betray what the mandate of the voters was. In the House and in the Senate this majority, of which Forza Italia is a founding part, proved to the test of facts to be united, cohesive and compact. The vote of confidence, which represents the go-ahead for this government, arrived without any defection. This demonstrates the seriousness of a process that began with the electoral campaign and which has materialized with confidence in Parliament. Now is the time to move from words to deeds. The phase begins to give answers on bills, high prices, inflation, taxation, reforms and jobs. From this point of view, the majority has “politically sworn allegiance to a government that reflects its values ​​and ideals of reference” ». This was stated by Giorgio Mulè, deputy of Forza Italia and vice president of the Chamber.

9.14 – M5S position on stop sending weapons unacceptable

The vice-president of the Chamber, Giorgio Mulè, hopes for an “international peace conference”, speaking of the conflict in Ukraine at Agorà on Rai3. “Who started this war, this horror is Russia, violating all the treaties – he adds – it is obvious that she must come to the table and that, if she is willing to come to the table, the signal is to pull down the guns, to stop”. The search for a way to negotiate peace has always been in the resolutions taken by the government and the Italian parliament, Mulè points out, since the first resolution, but it is a “mistake” that of the 5 stars that “tie everything to a stop of the sending arms to Ukraine. That is an unacceptable precondition because it exposes Ukraine to the aggressor ”.

8.58 – Costa (Action), Nordio leaves Cartabia common sense rules

«All the Attorneys General of Italy have written to Minister Nordio asking to postpone the application of part of the Cartabia reform, scheduled for November 1st. I don’t think the new Keeper of Seals will inaugurate his mandate by stopping rules of common sense ». So on Twitter the deputy of Action, Enrico Costa.

8.52 – Crosetto: “Mandate to lawyers for defamation”

«I gave a mandate to the Mondani Law Firm because I am sure that civil and criminal convictions are the only method that directors, editors and journalists can understand, in the face of defamation. Mine is now an institutional obligation: that of defending the Dicastery ». So Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in a tweet.