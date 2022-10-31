Appointments, Justice, Covid and energy. These are the main themes of the first Council of Ministers of Giorgia Meloni’s government scheduled for today at 1pm. desired. Waiting for Istat data, the premier on twitter makes it known that the priority will be to deal with expensive energy: the impact of the maneuver, to start the first interventions and cope with emergencies (bills first of all) will be about 20 billion, which rise to 40 according to some calculations taking into account all desired. It is likely that many measures are therefore only launched, to then continue with subsequent interventions. One thing is certain: “The costs of bills have become unsustainable”, underlines Meloni, “there is no more time to waste”.

However, three measures have been announced by Palazzo Chigi: life imprisonment, postponement of the Cartabia reform and abolition of the vaccination obligation for doctors. The list, however, is longer and includes, for example, a crackdown on rave parties as requested by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi. On the Covid front, Meloni points to discontinuity with respect to the Draghi executive first of all on Covid management: the abolition of the obligation of the mask for those entering the health facilities should arrive, there will be integration for no vax staff and the postponement of fines to June 30th. On this, however, resound as a warning and a warning at the same time the words of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who, a few days ago warned the Executive: “Covid is not over”.

But certainly it is the situation linked to high energy that directly affects the life of Italians to hold the spot. Today the Head of State, in a message on World Savings Day, stressed that “the defense of the value of incomes and savings against the growth of inflation, due to the surge in the cost of energy and other necessity appears, more than ever, a primary task to which the Republic is bound by the Constitution ”. And he underlined: “The banking foundations have been a very precious vehicle and their function is accentuated this season to mitigate the negative social impacts, without the primary task of public institutions in this direction being lost,” he adds. And again: “In the era of uncertainty, trust is a precious commodity, indispensable for the restart: offering a positive climate and a safety net is a responsibility that cannot be avoided”.

The case – Siege of La Russa: all against the President of the Senate for the declarations on 25 April

The letter – Dear director, I want to unite the whole nation

The replica – Dear President, now throw away the bust of the Duce

***Updating

09.50 – No to “no-vax amnesties”

“No to amnesties to the No Vax that represent” an unscientific and diseducative amnesty. “Gimbe rejects hardly and in no uncertain terms some of the measures in sight or under discussion on the Covid front, measures that the new government is preparing to launch in the name of a “discontinuity” in pandemic management and on which – in a note released a few hours from today’s Council of Ministers – the Foundation expresses “evaluations based on scientific evidence and common sense.” in fact there will be an advance to tomorrow, November 1st, of the expiry of the Covid-19 vaccination obligation for those who practice the health profession and the consequent repeal of the sanctions for non-compliance with the obligation. An acceleration that the Gimbe Foundation does not justify

09.39 – Urso: “Maneuver and energy cost of the hot front”

Regarding the cost of energy and the next economic maneuver, “obviously the competent ministers are already working on it, it is the first hot front”. This was underlined by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, speaking to “24 Mattino”, on Radio24, also in view of today’s first CDM of the Meloni Government. The cost of energy, Urso observed, is an issue that “we will have to tackle with national interventions” to “reduce the cost of energy for families and businesses” but “structural interventions in the field are needed to stem also international speculation”, he observed. Urso.