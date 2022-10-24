Home News Meloni government, with 9 senators among the ministers, a narrow majority in Palazzo Madama
It will be complicated, if not almost impossible, for Giorgia Meloni to draw from the parliamentary groups of the center-right in the Senate in view of the composition of the puzzle of the so-called “sub-government” posts: the positions of deputy minister and undersecretary.

Also because after the formation of the new executive, the numbers for the majority in Palazzo Madama already appear narrow. There are nine ministers elected to the Senate. And the “bar” of the votes that can always be used formally drops from 116 to 107 out of 206 “entitled” (senators for life included), but, at least for the practicability of the Commissions, it is further lowered to 106 since on the seat more high of Palazzo Madama sits Ignazio La Russa, or an exponent of the center-right.

And further lowering this bar would mean no longer being able to manage the works and above all the navigation of strategic measures with a certain degree of tranquility. Starting with the new Aid to shore up businesses and families, expected in the next 10-15 days, and the budget law, with the usual fiscal decree in parallel.

The maneuver, given the delay already accumulated compared to the traditional roadmap, should see the light no later than November 15-18 to allow the budget session to start in Parliament around the 21st of the same month. In the meantime, once the delegations for the individual departments have been defined, undersecretaries and deputy ministers will have to be identified, probably by 3-4 November. While in the two Chambers the permanent Commissions must be made operational no later than 7-10 November, even if the temporary special Commissions have already been activated.

With the cut of the parliamentarians, the Commissions are presented in a restricted format and, therefore, even a single unexpected absence could become a problem for the majority, especially with “strength” reduced to the bone. The nine center-right senators who joined the executive headed by Giorgia Meloni are Elisabetta Casellati, Matteo Salvini, Anna Maria Bernini, Luca Ciriani, Adolfo Urso, Roberto Calderoli, Nello Musumeci, Daniela Santanchè and Paolo Zangrillo.

