«Politically, I will do everything I have to do, I don’t look at consensus, at polls but at the curve of GDP, employment, wealth, how many children one has. When I die in a hundred years, I’ll want to be sure I’ve done what I had to do to make this nation better. That’s enough for me.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this on stage at the FdI tenth anniversary party in Rome.

Meloni: arrived in government in the most difficult moment in history

“We come to government at the most difficult moment in republican history. Nothing has ever been easy for us »he added, claiming that« this party can boast of an extraordinary ruling class. I thank them one by one, that miracle we have extraordinarily built was built by a thousand hands. I am happy to be a standard-bearer, but no one could have done it alone”

«Too deep to have a label»

As for the party’s identity, “we are a political and cultural proposition too deep to be included in a label,” said the Fdi leader. We are not different from what we were, we are different from what others wanted to tell about us. The truth comes out. We must be very aware of the responsibility we have”

«Duration of government? We will overturn predictions, as with FdI”

On the duration of the executive, “we have overturned the predictions on the stability of FdI, I trust that we will do the same on the duration of the government” claimed Meloni, who claimed: “Ten years of Fdi is a won bet. When we founded Fdi no one could have imagined what we are experiencing today, many bet that Fdi would not be able to survive and perhaps we too were aware of how difficult it was at times”

«Confindustria critical? Tell us where to get resources»

In her speech, the Fdi leader also recalled that “we used more than half of the resources to secure companies”. The lunge followed: «When, as Confindustria does, I am told that I have to do more, they also tell me where to get the resources. When these realities legitimately make their observations, they are legitimate stakeholders, then like us they don’t have the responsibility to square the circle”