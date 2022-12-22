Home News Meloni in Iraq: “Tonight I’m leaving to salute the soldiers”. And the standing ovation starts in the Hall: “This is for them”
Giorgia Meloni opened her greeting speech to the Brothers of Italy parliamentarians, thanking them for the difficult work on the budget law. “I know that you will also be busy on Christmas Eve and between Christmas and New Year’s Eve”, the prime minister said. “If it can console you, it is no different for us – he added -: I am leaving tonight for Iraq and ministers of the government we have decided to bring a salute to our soldiers engaged” in war contexts.
“In Iraq, as you know, the Italian soldiers lead the command of the NATO mission” added the prime minister, announcing her departure for Iraq. “There are four or five other ministers leaving for other destinations. It is an important signal to give to our women and men who surely sacrifice themselves more than we do,” she underlined, to applause, according to her reports. “This is for them,” she added, referring to the standing ovation.

